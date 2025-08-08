Tube Preamp Reviews

Treehaus Audiolab The Preamplifier Specifications

Sidebar 1: Specifications

Description: Two-channel, stereo, tubed preamplifier with external power supply. Vacuum tube complement: two 6CJ3 rectifier tubes, two 4P1L signal tubes, all new old stock. Inputs: 5 pair single-ended (RCA). Outputs: 2 pair single-ended (RCA). Input impedance: 40k ohms. Output impedance: 150 ohms. Frequency response: 20Hz– 20kHz, ±2dB. S/N ratio: >90dB. Maximum gain: 6.5dB/13dB (user selectable). Maximum output voltage: 4V RMS at 2V RMS input (low gain setting); 8V RMS at 2V RMS input (high gain setting). THD: 0.05%. Power consumption: 65W.
Dimensions: 20" (508mm) × 13.5" (343mm) × 7" (180mm) each chassis. Weight: 60lb (27kg).
Finishes: Two styles, A/Machines (reviewed) and Kinsuido; myriad finish combinations for each.
Serial number of unit reviewed: 48 61 6c 6f 20 30 30 31 31. Made in USA.
Price: $24,000 with tubes. Approximate number of US dealers: direct to consumer. Warranty: 5 years, 1 year on tubes.
Manufacturer: Treehaus Audiolab, 909 Kings Hwy. West, Southport, CT 06890. Tel: (917) 855-9649. Web: treehausaudiolab.com.

