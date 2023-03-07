Apple AirPods Pro 2 noise-canceling, wireless, in-ear headphones

|
Apple AirPods Pro 2 appears to be disposable and lacking build quality, which was echoed in the piece. With after 2 years of heavy, daily usage, 1000XM4's are nigh-indestructible, demonstrate benchmark sound for the price, supremely easy to use and master and sport an incredible app that continues to grow in functionality.
Owners just received a new update supporting multi-point last week. The price is also the same, though started at $30 more when released in 2021.
For units to be dead already should be a non-starter for many audiophiles who rarely accept such poor longevity. I also haven't experienced the Max's, but for a company to offer a premium product at $500+ and an easy-to-break product at half as much is a non-starter as a brand, for me (and many). This product is clearly not up to the level of other Apple products that are meant to exude quality.
I have not heard the Apple AirPods Pro 2, so I don't have a formed opinion about the sound. Kudos to Roger for an honest and candid review!