Technics SC-CX700 active loudspeaker system

|
Columns
While the better known brands of "audiophile" equipment are literally pricing themselves out of the market (fortunately with a few exceptions), other brands that you would not immediately think of are jumping into the gap of affordable yet good audiophile equipment.
Something else and off topic, can US customers absorb the loss of sales of US audio now that there is a worldwide anti-US sentiment and customers are ignoring US products? And this is before the import duties are passed on in the price. In the rest of the world, the prices of non-US products will drop because with the loss of US customers due to the import duties, they will be "dumped" elsewhere. As a result, even fewer US products will be bought outside the US. The well-known downward spiral.