Analog Corner # 305: Degritter record cleaner & Aidas Gala Gold LE cartridge

Cleaning 10 records per day, how long to clean the entire collection?
how much for the needed solution ?,
can the Solution be filtered and recycled ?
Is it even worth the effort considering our leading golden Ears Audiophiles never seem to mention cleaning their collections.
As far as I can tell, New Audiophile vinyl records come from Chad having NOT been cleaned, why is that ?
Do Vinyl 33.3 Pressing plants recommend cleaning the vinyl ?, if so is there a recommended method ?
How much floor space is suggested for a proper installation of a fully functional record cleaning station ?
It would be nice and appropriate for a qualified audiophile to comparatively audition both the before and after cleaned record, wouldn't it ?
So now, I'm pondering, is this a product review or a product promotion ?
Tony in Venice
ps. I've cleaned every 33.3 Vinyl record I've ever owned, numerous times !