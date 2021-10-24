American Sound of Canada: Estelon Forza, Wadax, Boulder, HRX, Transparent

(Prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

They say staring is impolite, but as I listened to the music from this system in the American Sound room, it was hard to keep my eye from wandering to gaze lustily at the assembled gear, including the Estelon Forza speakers in Black Pearl Gloss, ($195,000/pair), the class-A, 600Wpc Boulder 2160 power amplifier ($78,000), the VAC Statement preamplifier ($80,000), and the digital duo of the Wadax Reference server ($90,000) and Wadax Reference DAC ($190,000). That's a combined retail cost of $916,250 with the HRS stands and Transparent line conditioner and cables. It may be the most expensive system I’ve encountered in person.

Did it sound like a million bucks? That's a hard call and highly subjective, but the music coming out of it was sublime—pure and sweet, with an effortless quality that made it seem as if the notes had wings.

Did I tell you how beautiful the gear looked?