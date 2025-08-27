New Products

Sonus faber has announced the Amati Supreme, a floorstanding loudspeaker derived from concepts developed for the Suprema. The company positions the model as a compact implementation of its “Voice of Sonus faber” engineering approach.

A Y‑shaped window on the top panel exposes the mid–high crossover section. Sonus faber describes the network as an evolution of its Phase Coherent design and says the components match those used in Suprema.

The driver complement includes a silk‑dome tweeter, a supertweeter, and the company’s Camelia midrange unit. These driver units are mounted to a CNC‑machined aluminum flange and enclosed in a cork structure that Sonus faber says is shaped via computer simulation to manage airflow and acoustic load in order to flatten frequency response.

Sonus faber lists undistorted power handling capacity at 600W. Crossover points are 230Hz, 300Hz, 1.8kHz, and 5.6kHz. Published response is 28Hz–40kHz; sensitivity 91dB (2.83V/1m). A rear‑panel jumper mechanism allows adjustment of mid‑high and mid‑bass output for integration in different rooms.

Two matte‑metal finishes will be offered—Sabbia Oro and Terra Rossa—with the finish wrapping the entire cabinet, including the baffle. Amati is slated for global availability beginning September 2025 through select retail and distribution channels.