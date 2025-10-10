New Products

Mola Mola has announced the Ossetra, a full-bridge class-D monoblock rated at 350W/8Ω in a half-size chassis. The world premiere is October 10, with shipping slated for early December.

Positioned as the next step for the company’s Trajectum platform, Ossetra adds a redesigned power supply said to cut noise and boost both dynamic and continuous output power. Increased output-stage current aims to drive practically any load, and the full-bridge topology keeps the signal path fully balanced from input to output.

Mola Mola cites new discrete class A gain stages with high open-loop bandwidth and a revised gain structure for lower noise and distortion. The input stage is DC-coupled and shunt-regulated; input-stage distortion is given as ~-150dB (~0.000003%). Bandwidth is specified at >100kHz with minimal load dependency.