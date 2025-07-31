Onkyo has introduced the C-30 CD player, the latest addition to its Icon Series of hi-fi components.

The player features Onkyo’s proprietary Vector Linear Shaping Circuit (VLSC), designed to remove pulse noise from the signal path. A 24-bit/192kHz DAC handles digital-to-analog conversion, and the company specifies a signal-to-noise ratio of 107dB. The C-30 also includes a ±10PPM clock intended to improve timing accuracy.

Connectivity options include RCA, coaxial digital, and optical outputs. Supported formats include standard CDs, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3, and WMA.

The C-30 joins three existing Icon Series models introduced at CES 2025: the A-50 integrated amplifier ($1599), P-80 network preamplifier ($1999), and M-80 power amplifier ($1999). All three are class-AB designs and offer a range of digital and analog connectivity options, including Dirac Limited room correction on the A-50 and P-80, with paid upgrades available.

Onkyo says the Icon Series reflects its goal of combining modern design with high-performance specifications. All units will be available in black or silver finishes. The C-30 is scheduled to launch in October 2025 at a suggested retail price of $349.