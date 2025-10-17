New Products

Grado has announced the Signature S750 headphones, the third model in its Signature Line. At the heart of the S750 is an all-new S2 50mm driver paired with a newly developed "B" cushion, a combination designed to fine-tune the listening experience.

The S2 driver is built from the ground up by Grado. It features a carbon fiber and paper composite diaphragm mated to a lightweight copper-plated aluminum voice coil. Grado engineered the driver to deliver a natural presentation, with high definition and a wide dynamic range. The new drivers are housed in hand built all-aluminum open-back enclosures that are made in Brooklyn.

The B cushion debuts on S750 and will be sold separately. It is compatible with all wired Grado headphones, and Grado's existing F, G, L, and S cushions are also compatible with the S750. The new cushion shortens driver‑to‑ear distance and uses a smaller interior opening to adjust the sound signature as compared to the G cushion used on prior high-end models. Eight slits increase airflow to open the soundstage while maintaining detail. A flat surface where the cushion makes contact with the listener's head spreads pressure to reduce fatigue over long listening sessions.

The included cable is detachable. A 6' Signature Gold braided cable terminates in 6.35mm (1/4") single‑ended jack and connects to each housing via a 4‑pin balanced mini XLR. Grado lists future cables in multiple lengths, and with balanced terminations including 4‑pin XLR and 4.4mm.

Comfort and durability receive minor tweaks: A slightly narrower leather headband that has 50% more padding than earlier Grado models. Engraved aluminum‑alloy gimbals, stainless‑steel height rods, and reinforced aluminum junction blocks promise durability. Earcup rotation is limited to 105° to reduce wear and improve stability. At 460gm, the S750 comes in over 10% lighter than the Signature HP100 SE.

"The B cushion gives listeners another way to experience Grado headphones," said Richard Grado, chief operating officer at Grado Labs. "We've always engineered our drivers to achieve the best sound possible, but we understand that every listener enjoys a slightly different sound signature. With the S750, we're giving users the flexibility to listen the way they want."

Specs state a 6Hz–46kHz frequency range, THD under 0.2% at 100dB, 115dB SPL at 1mW, and 38 ohms nominal impedance. The S750 is slated to ship in November.