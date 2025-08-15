Velodyne Acoustics has appointed Playback Distribution as its exclusive U.S. distributor, with the partnership debuting at CEDIA 2025. Velodyne says the agreement renews its commitment to the U.S. market and is intended to provide integrators and dealers with consistent access to its subwoofer line.

"As a company with strong American roots, we're excited to partner with Playback Distribution to make Velodyne Acoustics more accessible to U.S. customers," said Mansour Mamaghani, owner of Velodyne Acoustics. "Playback brings the expertise needed to nurture and grow our established CI network while expanding the ways in which customers can discover and experience our subwoofers."

Velodyne cites plans to support the custom-installation channel and to expand demonstration availability through integrators and retailers with showrooms. The company also plans to launch a dedicated U.S. website, velodyneusa.com, for product information, warranty registration, dealer lookup, and technical support.

U.S. product debuts planned for CEDIA include the SPL-X Series subwoofers, the SC-600 IW X in-wall speaker, and the SC-1500 amplifier, which the company says will offer app-controlled auto-EQ room measurement.

Playback Distribution will handle logistics and trade support. "We are honored to help bring this brand back to prominence in the American market," said Rob Standley, president of Playback Distribution.

Velodyne was founded in 1983 and is known for servo-controlled subwoofer technology. Under the ownership of Audio Reference's Mansour Mamaghani since 2019, the company says it continues to develop low-frequency reproduction products for music, movies, and gaming.