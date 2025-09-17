News

B.audio Adds Optional MM/MC Phono Stage for Alpha One and B.dpr

Mark Henninger Sep 17, 2025
Monarch Systems Ltd., B.audio’s distributor for the U.S. and Canada, announced an optional phono stage module from the French manufacturer. The add-in board adds a turntable input to select B.audio components.

B.audio says the module lets users connect a turntable directly to the Alpha One integrated amplifier or to the company’s DAC-preamplifiers, eliminating the need for a separate phono preamp.

According to B.audio, the design uses a low-noise input stage with matched transistors and two-stage passive RIAA equalization.

The module supports both moving-magnet (MM) and moving-coil (MC) cartridges. Gain is selectable by type: MM offers +38dB or +50dB; MC offers +58dB or +70dB. Settings can be changed on the fly via the unit’s remote control.

Loading options include 50pF, 100pF, 150pF, or 200pF for MM, and 33 ohms, 50 ohms, 100 ohms, 150 ohms, or 300 ohms for MC. Compatibility covers B.dpr One, B.dpr One EX, B.dpr, B.dpr EX, and the Alpha One integrated amplifier.

Pricing is $2000 when fitted in new units. Upgrading existing units, including required modifications, is $2500. Monarch says upgrades are available immediately, and compatible new units can be ordered with the module already installed.

A full analog system featuring an Alpha One with the phono stage was presented by B.audio at the most recent High End Munich show.

