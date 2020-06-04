Talisman S MC phono cartridge

|Columns
I was a stocking Dealer for Sumiko in the 1980s . My Esoteric Audio was a Turntable Specialist Shop.
I ( we ) had all three of these Cartridges in Stock and on Demo. They were excellent Sellers, out performing everything we Stocked except the Koetsu range.
Monster responded with their Alpha Cartridge which I also stocked and had on Demo. The Absolute Sound gave the Monster a unearned superb review, causing a sudden burst in Monster Sales at the $300 price point.
Customers demonstrating all the above cartridges showed the Monster to be inferior yet folks believed TAS more than thier own listening experience.
This is a cautionary tale, reviews will not typically reflect a ownership experience.
Tony in Venice
ps. the Koetsu consistently outperformed everything out there, for a hefty price. ( $600- $1,300 in 1985 Dollars ). I learned of Koetsu from John Atkinson ( thank you Mr.JA1 ) I still think that you are the highest integrity person in Audio Print.