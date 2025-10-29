Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

System Audio Legend 40.2 Silverback wireless streaming loudspeaker Associated Equipment

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment

Digital sources: Custom Intel/Win11 music server running JRiver Media Center v34, Roon 2 and DiracLive-ART, Merging Devices Hapi MkII DAC. QNAP TVS-873 NAS. Oppo Digital UDP-103 universal disc player.
Power amplifiers: Benchmark AHB2 (3).
Loudspeakers: KEF Blade 2 Meta with IsoAcoustics GAIA II feet (3). KEF LS60 (2); KEF KC92 (2) and SVS SB 2000 Pro subwoofers.
Cables: Digital: Mogami Gold AES TD DB25-XLR0 snake. Analog interconnects: Mogami Gold AES TD DB25-XLR snake, in-wall analog and digital wiring per AES72 via CAT6 and Thomann the sssnake and StudioHub XLR/RJ45 adapters. Blue Jeans SpeakON-terminated Canare 4S11.
Accessories: Furman Elite 15 DM power conditioner.
Listening environment: 24' L × 14' W × 8' H, furnished with 2 GIK Monster Bass Traps built into front wall and 2 PSI AVAA C214 active bass traps in front corners. Sidewalls lateral to L/R speakers have 2" thick, 2' wide floor-to-ceiling OC 705 panels. Front wall has large windows variably covered by solar shades. Rear of room opens into 10' × 7' foyer and a 12' × 8' dining area.– Kalman Rubinson

Company Info

System Audio A/S
Langebjerg 35A
4000 Roskilde
Denmark
info@system-audio.com
system-audio.com

ARTICLE CONTENTS

