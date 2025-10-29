Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

Sidebar 1: Specifications Description: Floorstanding, active, wireless four-way loudspeaker. Frequency response: 20Hz–25kHz ±1.5dB. Drive units: two 5.5" 15/6 Legend glass-fiber diaphragm woofers, one 5.5" Legend 15/4 glass-fiber diaphragm midrange unit, and one 25mm Legend DXT soft-dome tweeter. Crossover frequencies: 200Hz, 2.8kHz. Analog input: balanced (XLR). Wireless input: WiSA HT. Power: 300W, four channels. Standby power consumption: 2W.
Dimensions: 7.5" (190mm) W × 36.6" (930mm) H × 10.4" (265mm) D; 12.2" (310mm) W × 37.6" (955mm) H × 11" (280mm) D with grille, base, and feet. Weight: 43lb (19.4kg) each.
Finishes: Black Satin, White Satin.
Serial numbers of units reviewed: SA333240115, SA333240123. Designed and engineered in Denmark, manufactured in China.
System Audio Stereo Hub HT: WiSA Controller. Digital inputs: one HDMI ARC/eARC, three TosLink (supports up to 24/192 PCM), one coax S/PDIF (supports up to 24/192), one USB-B, one RJ45 Ethernet, one pair RCA analog line in, 1 × USB-B (streamer/PC), one USB (to connect storage media). Wired output: 1 × RCA for subwoofer. WiSA HT wireless output: 2 discrete channels, digital 24 bits/96kHz lossless broadcast, 1 discrete channel for wireless WiSA subwoofer; multiple speakers can connect to one channel, up to 16 speakers supported, "studio grade" synchronization, 1 sample. Streaming features: AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Roon Ready, Bluetooth 5.2, DLNA UPnP. Streaming services support: Spotify via Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz. Includes remote control, USB-C charger, SA Cockpit control app. Power consumption: 3.8W.
Dimensions: 8.25" (210mm) W × 13.8" (350mm) H × 7.1" (180mm) D.
Finish: Black.
Serial number of unit reviewed: H251140200179. Manufactured in China.
Price: $6414.84/pair with Stereo Hub HT. Just the speakers: $5889.49/pair. Includes free delivery to US and a 45-day free-return policy. Approximate number of US dealers: 6. Warranty: Upon product registration, 2 years on electronics, 7 years on drive units, cabinet, materials, and surfaces. Includes shipping.
Manufacturer: System Audio A/S, Langebjerg 35A, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark. Email: info@system-audio.com. Web: system-audio.com.
