Canton Reference 7K loudspeaker

German manufacturer Canton Elektronik has a strong presence in Europe, but distribution of its loudspeakers in the US has been sporadic. Consequently, the most recent review inof a Canton speaker, the Reference 3.2 DC , was in 2010. When we heard, in December 2020, that Bluebird Music would be bringing Canton back to North America, we were eager to review a Canton loudspeaker. Balancing performance and price, we selected the Reference 7K, which costs $6995/pair.

Description

The Reference 7K is a handsome three-way tower, 1m tall and finished in high-gloss lacquer—black lacquer in the case of the review samples. The enclosure is formed from several layers of wood glued together with heat and pressure to achieve a stiff, well-damped structure. The sidewalls curve gently toward the rear, and the box is held clear of its baseplate by two vertical supports that Canton calls "Bass-Guides," forming a 1" rectangular opening that runs from front to back. The port that loads the two woofers fires downward into this space. The baseplate is supported by four adjustable feet.

The Reference 7K's 7" woofers feature ceramic-tungsten cones terminated in an unusual double-roll rubber surround, which Canton says allows the drive-units to achieve high output with low distortion. The woofers cross over at 220Hz to the 7" midrange unit, which looks similar to the woofers, with an anodized ceramic-tungsten cone and double-roll surround, although the midrange cone has a complex profile that Canton calls TCC, for Triple-Curved Cone. The Reference 7K's midrange unit is mounted at the top of the baffle, above the 1" tweeter, to which it crosses over at 3kHz. The tweeter uses an aluminum-ceramic-oxide dome acoustically loaded with a shallow waveguide, protected by a wire mesh and with a small circular damping element front and center.

The Reference 7K's crossover is said to use premium-quality components and to feature Canton's Displacement Control (DC) technology, implemented as a high-pass filter that is said to extend the linear low-frequency response of the woofers while minimizing out-of-bandwidth cone excursions that result from the reflex loading. Electrical connection is via two pairs of high-quality, gold-plated binding posts on the rear of the enclosure.

Setup and system

After some experimentation, each speaker's front baffle ended up 140" from the listening position and 79" from the wall behind it. The latter distance is considerably greater than the 8–39" recommended in the manual, but I wasn't able to move them any closer to the wall owing to a raised step that leads to the vestibule behind the right speaker. The woofers of the left Reference 7K were 30" from the LPs that line the nearest sidewall; the right-hand speaker's woofers were 47" from the bookshelves that line its sidewall. When I sit in my listening chair, my ears are 36" from the floor, level with the Reference 7K's midrange unit. I didn't use the vestigial grilles.

The music source was my Roon Nucleus+ powered by an HDPlex linear power supply loaned to me by Jason Victor Serinus. MBL N31 or PS Audio DirectStream DACs were fed audio data over my network, and amplification was provided by a pair of Parasound Halo JC 1+ monoblocks. (I didn't use a preamplifier.) The speakers were single-wired with AudioQuest K2 cable.

Oops

Soon after I installed the Reference 7Ks in my listening room, I decided to run some preliminary tests with one of the samples, serial number 100727. I neglected to reduce the volume control of the digital audio interface driving the Parasound amplifier and destroyed the tweeter. Fortunately, the crossover components weren't affected. Frank Göbl, Canton's technical director, shipped two new tweeters to me, and I used one of them to replace the broken tweeter. With the tweeter removed, I could see the extensive bracing and the large amount of fiberglass damping inside the enclosure.

With the new drive-unit installed, I performed impedance sweeps and on-axis response measurements on the repaired sample and the other, undamaged sample (serial number 100726), to make sure the two speakers matched. The impedances of the two samples were basically identical, and the frequency responses matched to within ±0.15dB up to 12kHz and to within ±0.25dB above that frequency. All was well.

Listening

With the repair complete, I ran the Cantons in for more than the 20 hours recommended in the manual and then listened to the test tone files I created for my Editor's Choice CD (Stereophile STPH016-2). The dual-mono pink noise track sounded smooth, though with some upper-bass emphasis, a slight grumbly quality, as it were. The image of the pink noise was appropriately narrow and stable, with no "splashing" to the sides at any frequency. The balance didn't change appreciably as I moved my ears a little higher or lower. The Reference 7Ks reproduced the 1/3-octave warble tones on Editor's Choice down to the 40Hz band with an increase in level for the 160Hz warble. The 32Hz tone was strong, reinforced by the lowest room mode, and the 25Hz warble was just audible at my usual listening level. I couldn't hear the 20Hz tone. The warble tones sounded clean, implying low distortion.