Phono Preamp Reviews

Belleson Brilliance phono preamplifier Associated Equipment

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment

Analog sources: Technics SL-1200MK5 'table with KAB 3-speed mod, fluid damping, and tonearm wiring; Hana SL MK II, Shure V15 Type III, LP Gear The Vessel A3SM, Ortofon 2M Blue, Denon DL-110 cartridges. Philips AF-887 turntable with Shure M97xe.
Preamplifier: Benchmark LA4.
Power amplifier: Benchmark AHB2.
Integrated amplifier: McIntosh MA6500.
Loudspeakers: Bowers & Wilkins 808, Amphion One18.
Accessories: Butcherblock Acoustics equipment rack, SME turntable cable, various cables and connectors made by Belden, Canare, Mogami, Switchcraft, ITT-Cannon, Neutrik, etc.—Tom Fine

Company Info

Belleson
317 Silver Creek Rd.
Greer
SC 29650
(864) 444-9981
belleson.com

