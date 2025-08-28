Phono Preamp Reviews

Phono preamplifier with dual inputs and wireless Wi-Fi remote control of cartridge loading, gain, and other parameters. Inputs: 1 pair XLR/RCA, 1 pair RCA only, both switchable balanced/single-ended via rear-panel pushbuttons. Single-ended setting connects input ground to chassis ground. Each input is switchable, moving magnet or moving coil, with an Android app. Outputs: balanced XLR or single-ended RCA. Gain: MM: 30, 36, 44, or 50dB; MC: 50, 56, 64, or 70dB. Input capacitance: 0pF to 750pF in 50pF steps, adjustable for each input. Input resistance: 20 ohms, 65 ohms, 110 ohms, 260 ohms, 350 ohms, 400 ohms, 47k ohms, adjustable for each input. RIAA accuracy: 20–20kHz, ±0.2dB. THD: 0.005% @ 5mV input. Maximum output voltage: 27V peak–peak. Unweighted noise: 200nV RMS, –88dB ref. 5mV, –132dBu. Unweighted input noise density: 2.6nV/√Hz @ 20Hz, 1.4nV/√Hz @ 1kHz. Dynamic range: >100dB at 1% THD. S/N ratio (MC): >87dB (IHF A-weighted), >67dB (unweighted). Power consumption: 50W. Supplied accessories: Wi-Fi antenna, Lenovo Android tablet.16" (406mm) W × 3.2" (82mm) H × 10" (254mm) D. Weight: 15lb (6.8kg).Black powdercoat with silver accents.1742865964. Designed, engineered, and built in Greer, SC.$8500. Sold direct to customer, 30-day in-home trial available. Warranty: 3 years.Belleson, 317 Silver Creek Rd., Greer, SC 29650. Tel: (864) 444-9981. Web: belleson.com.