Audio-Technica AT-ML 150/OCC phono cartridge

|Columns
Neither one.
The Stanton 881S MK II was what recording engineer Doug Sax used.
http://www.regonaudio.com/Stanton881AudioTechnicaATML70.html
That was the question I asked myself after auditioning the high-compliance, moving-magnet Audio-Technica AT-ML 150/OCC and Shure V15-VMR phono cartridges in two different settings. Why two? Well, the sound I got from each was so different in the Rega 9 'table—review to appear next month—I figured I'd better give them both another shot someplace else. So I mounted them in a couple of Graham nonceramic arm wands and compared them on the Graham 1.5t/VPI TNT combo. Same basic difference.
I never did answer the "why" question, nor did I expect to. Like loudspeakers, cartridges usually do sound very different from one another, and especially at this price point. They have "character." And while in the ideal audiophile world we shoot for accuracy, not for compensating colorations to achieve neutrality, in the world of $300 cartridges that's not really possible. Hell, it's not really possible in the world of $3000 cartridges, but many of those come much closer to neutrality than do either of these.
So while Shure's been on the American scene since the inception of stereo, Audio-Technica's arrival came sometime in the mid-1970s. Since then the company, whose cartridges are made in Japan, has issued a number of well-regarded moving-magnet and moving-coil cartridges. Currently, the MM ML-150 and the MC OC-9 are at the top of Audio-Technica's roster.
The ML-150 features Audio-Technica's Vector-Aligned V-shaped magnet system, wherein the two magnets are positioned to match the left and right channels in the record groove. AT claims the arrangement yields "outstanding channel separation, low distortion, and superb tracing performance." The 150 tracked beautifully at 1.25gm, handling the heaviest-modulated music grooves I could throw at it; its lateral and vertical resonance points on the Rega RB 900 arm were within the ideal ranges.
The 150 also features a gold-coated Beryllium cantilever and a MicroLine stylus that resembles the shape of a cutter stylus, and which AT claims provides for better high-frequency response, less wear, and lower distortion "...than with earlier configurations."
The 150's coils are wound with PCOCC wire (Pure Copper by Ohno Continuous Casting), which is formed from a high-temperature extrusion die that produces "...copper with virtually no transverse crystal barriers to impede signal transmission or color sound." The 150 features a Mu-Metal shield between the coils for (claimed) better separation, and an anti-resonance ceramic mounting base.
Speaking of which, mounting the ML 150 was kind of a pain; if you're not careful, the nuts can end up interfering with the stylus assembly you've removed for safekeeping. After you've attached the cartridge body to the arm, if you haven't used the shortest possible screws and the round nuts, you'll find that the stylus assembly won't snap into place when you try to reattach it. A minor annoyance. However, the AT does mate well mechanically with the Rega's preset VTA.
Sound Quality
Once installed, the 150 jumped out at me with its very "fast" sonic presentation. Compared to the Shure's warm comfort, the AT sounded exciting and "snappy," more like a moving-coil cartridge. Without sounding too "edgy," the AT did an outstanding job of delineating boundaries between images and space. Transient attack throughout the spectrum was taut, with well-articulated bass and crisp yet natural-sounding high frequencies.
The result was less murk and better spotlighting toward the back of the soundstage, which also appeared slightly wider than the Shure's. Reproducing massed strings, for instance, the Audio-Technica let me hear the individual players better than the Shure, which tended to homogenize them.
If your system sounds too slow, too laid-back, too rich, you might be a candidate for the Audio-Technica; it was moving-coil–like in its speed and extension, and in its ability to recover inner detail. The ML 150 was fast and lithe, and it too was an excellent tracker, though it emphasized transient information throughout the audio spectrum at the expense of the harmonic envelope.
I heard more detail with the Audio-Technica: when singers "doubled" their voices, for instance, each individual track was easier to follow. For better or worse, individual microphones on multimiked recordings were easier to pick out. Bells had more shimmer, metal guitar strings more bite, reeds more "reediness."
At first it seemed that the Audio-Technica was the clearly superior cartridge, and in terms of "event" information it was. But after a while its lack of harmonic richness robbed music, particularly symphonic music, of its lush splendor. It was kind of like eating rich food when you have a cold—you taste it, but only so far. On male voices—particularly baritones—I got plenty of head and mouth but not enough chest. Female voices could sound like "mouths in space," detached from heads and bodies. Reverberant tails tended to dry up before they'd run their natural courses, which made large spaces seem small, and small ones almost nonexistent.
Compared to the Shure, the Audio-Technica, despite its superior information retrieval, began to sound thin and gray—as if the music were coming through a scrim that wasn't letting all of the colors through. "The harmonic envelope, please!" I kept telling myself.
While the Audio-Technica's bass extension was prodigious in terms of the fundamental, it shortsheeted the rich harmonic that makes a timpani sound like more than just a membrane. With the Shure I got more of the kettle and less of the mallet hitting the drumhead. And so it went, up and down the spectrum. (I'll spare you a few dozen examples; I'm certain you get the picture.)
Conclusions
You simply can't have it all for $300. But you can have a lot (footnote 1). Both of these cartridges feature superb tracking at under 1½gm, with the Shure gaining the upper hand on warped records because of its stabilizer brush. Within the limits of their individual characters (the Shure was slow, rich, and soft, the Audio-Technica fast, lean, and detailed), both cartridges gave a very believable presentation of music, with the kind of overall image focus and instrumental clarity no digital front-end matches, in my listening experience.
So which cartridge is better? And would I recommend a moving-magnet cartridge over a similarly priced high-output moving-coil? Either one of these moderately priced cartridges will match or out-track the finest moving-coil, and do it at 1 or 1.25gm vs about 2. And you can replace the stylus in about five seconds—something you can't do with any current moving-coil cartridge. No $300 moving-coil cartridge features the high-tech, low-mass stylus/cantilever systems either one of these MM cartridges offers. But I wouldn't use either of these high-compliance cartridges on a high-mass arm, or on most linear trackers. No problem on the Rega arms, though.
The Shure V15-VMR? The Audio-Technica? (Or even that long-term favorite, Sumiko's Blue Point?) I can't answer that question for you. Both cartridges offer a lot of music for a very reasonable price. Some of you will find the Shure too sweet, too rich, too slow and boring; some will find the Audio-Technica too thin and lean. Nor can I tell you what Grado's new wooden-bodied entrant at this price point sounds like. (But I'm reviewing the $1200 top of that line, and it's awfully good.)
Which of these two cartridges is better? It depends on what you need. Speed and detail? Go for the Audio-Technica. Warmth and richness? Go for the Shure. Want both? Go for your wallet and head into costlier territory.
Neither one.
The Stanton 881S MK II was what recording engineer Doug Sax used.
http://www.regonaudio.com/Stanton881AudioTechnicaATML70.html
And Stan Ricker always preferred the Shure V15.
... it is mentioned that, when using that cartridge, Stan Ricker is reported to have said that he had "considerable difficulty telling which was which" when comparing "the sound of an original tape with its lacquer-disc playback."
https://www.stereophile.com/content/shure-v15-iv-phono-cartridge
In that same review, J. Gordon Holt stated that "there are undoubtedly a number of other cartridges which will do audiophile-type things better than the Shure" but that "the person who merely (!) wants a cartridge that will reproduce what was originally inscribed on his discs may never again feel the need for a better cartridge than this one."
Also, speaker maker Acoustic Research at one time had some of its own LPs made and determined that playback via the Shure V15-IV resulted in the closest match to the sound from the master tape.
I always try and find the modern equivalent and something to replace the Shure if I ever need but have never been able to. Some cartridges might have a more colored sound but none I have seen have the ease of stylus replacement and brush that the Shure has proven to be so helpful to me over the years, for many reasons. I still use it and on some pretty expensive gear. Like the late Art Dudley said in a recent column he found it counterintuitive to pay lots of $$$ on something that was going to wear out. He was right, so I still use these MM cartridges. I can afford the more expensive MC's and do have an Audio Technica coming in from AT, but the idea of removing the tonearm to install it when all I do with my other tables with MM cartridges is simply pull the old stylus and replace it with a new one - that is very relaxing and saves a lot of time.
As I have mentioned many times I own quite a few of the Shure V15's they are terrific cartridges. But they no longer make cartridges and Audio Technica still does. There is something for everyone within the Audio Technica range. Their aftersales service is exemplary.
These are mass produced little pieces, assembled in mass and sold as profit points for Dealers. They function sort of properly, in a general way.
A precision Starrett Micrometer 0-1" for the price of $150, made in Athol, MA is a genuine meticulously made instrument.
Supporting outrageous Phono Cartridge Sale Prices as some sort of legitimate is disappointing behavior of people aspiring to be leading authorities.
Tony in Venice
"Supporting outrageous Phono Cartridge Sale Prices as some sort of legitimate is disappointing behavior of people aspiring to be leading authorities."
One can say the same thing about the crap GM put out wouldn't you agree TonyKaz?
All joking aside, your hyper focus on the apparent weaknesses of vinyl is getting tired, but perhaps I am being a little too judgemental and wondering if there is some deeper anxiety or neurosis that we may be able to help you with? Do you want to borrow my Dennsen protractor? My Linn setup jig? Or one of my spare Shure V-15's? You would be surprised how it could get your life back in order.
But tell us how we can get you back on track because you've been sidelined way too long with this obsession.
$300 for cheaply made audio gear is the obsession.
Yes, GM Corp made embarrassing products and market place mistakes. Still does. Tesla and Toyota are rather clear evidence.
Vinyl lads reliving the Glory of the 20th Century, collecting thousands of records is another obsession that seems to be elevated as a Art form as justification.
Vinyl is Museum curating.
Of course, Vinyl still works, still entertains, is still available. It is a hobby in of itself.
It isn't the dominant format and it isn't better.
Tony in Venice
You're unhinged....
But sir, the free online Stereophile hifi comments thread is the completely natural place to work out our projections concerning all the world's unsavory types, starting with the Asian manufacturer and extending to all the rubes with the audacity to audition and analyze audio gear we haven't heard, but post-facto, simply could never approve.
And those record-spinners? Luddite cultist proletariats. Allow me to count the ways.
Also, copious chatterings about how the editors who give us free online Stereophile now need to compare all hifi gear made in some infinite matrix of intersecting components. Because we're not in the market for any of it anyway.
This is considered good form and the best use of the space.
Vinyl isn't so much Museum [sic] curating as it is, when done really right, an acoustical time machine, capable of inducing sufficient suspension of disbelief to place the witness substantially back in the recording space, 30, 50 or 70 years ago.
Of course, you'd have to *be* said witness to know this but who's worrying about little things like that.
Precisely and as Michael Lavorgna said many years ago he wants to hear the music replayed the way it was intended to be heard, either vinyl, CD, or streaming. I have a 60's recording of Bohm conducting Mahler that I really love, I also bought the CD at a second-hand store so that I could listen to it on my iPod. I was shocked to hear how different and uninvolving it was. It doesn't happen all the time but I am glad I have the vinyl rigs.
...that's allowed, volvic. We'll have to wait for the judges' score. We may even require Harrison Bergeroning, for the cause you understand.
The nice thing about democracy is how forceful it is.
I rest my case.
In 1999 he spoke about 3000 $ carts. In 1980 it was 300 $ for a top of the line MC like Denon, Ortofon, I paid 350 for an Ortofon SL 20Q with a STM 72 transformer.
Now we have 12 000 $ offers from ZYX and I'm sure, others too.