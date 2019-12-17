Revinylization #1: The Burrito Brothers Fly Again

Quick shout-out to Jazzman Records here in the UK, who have been quietly reissuing rare jazz, funk, and soul LPs and 7"s for about two decades, i.e. since before it was cool. Their Spiritual Jazz series are now collectors items in their own right.
Gerald, the founder and showrunner, often makes painstaking trips to obscure retirement homes to track down the recording artists of one-hit-wonders (or, more often, no-hit-wonders) in the 60s and 70s to get their permission to reissue their work and find out about how the recording was made. Well worth a column, Art, if you can see this.
I have nothing to do with the label - just a fan.