Klipsch Forte IV loudspeaker

|Columns
"Inserting the Parasound Halo Hint 6 integrated amplifier (160Wpc into 8 ohms) brought further surprises. The soundstage was smaller than with the LKV Veros, but now everything on stage was more precise. I heard more top-end air, giving ride cymbals dimensional resonance and "ping," and acoustic bass notes sounded more concentrated, hence more emphatic."
This tends to be the difference I've heard when experimenting between the two different feedback configurations on SS amps I've made, when LKV is local feedback and the Halo is global feedback.
Cheers George