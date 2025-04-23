Innuos ZENith Next-Gen Streamer-Server

|
Columns
My streamer/server has an 18A Pro chip, 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, 16-core Neural Engine with 1TB storage. And a Super Retina XDR 2868 x 1320 pixels touch screen. A very well-functioning, clearly user-friendly and nice-looking library. And I can install all the music apps I want on it. It is small, handy, mobile and beautifully designed. Oh yes, you can also (on the road or at home) make (video) calls, surf the internet, take photos (48mp) and make videos (4k) with it. It is from Apple and they call it an iPhone. Oh btw, I had already bought it as a smartphone and pocket camera, so I got the streamer / server (iPod) function for free.