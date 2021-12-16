Some new rock music

|Columns
Did we criticize middle aged people in the 60s for not relating to the new rock music of the time?
Did they not say that the music of 40 years prior was where it was at and they just couldn't get the modern idiom?
Really, we are just old.
The Struts are as compelling as Queen (I think better, actually.)
Manneskin could be The Stooges.
Also, getting a new record at age 12 was a totally different thing than it is now. Your tenth record would obviously have more relative impact than your 3,000th.
I was also more moved by 20 year old women when I was 20 than I am now, but I don't think anatomy has changed much.
I also wonder if audiophilia plays a part in this. When you were 18, a slamming pair of Cerwin Vegas might sound great. Now we rate albums based on 'sonics.' We never rated the actual Sonics based on 'sonics,' but we do that now.
We are old and we've seen more things, it's harder for ANYTHING to have an impact the size of things we experienced when we were young.
There is fabulous music out there, we just need to turn up our own energy and be as open to new and exciting things as we used to be.
Old man rant over, thank you for the suggestions! I'm gonna search them out!