Glory Days

Jim Austin  |  Oct 21, 2021

I've got a music problem. Specifically, I've got a rock music problem.

It's a true cliché—that is, a cliché that happens to be true: Rock music, in almost all its forms, is young people's music. It's about new, fresh experiences—new love, new sex, consciousness sought or attained, rebellion, drugs—and when you've reached a certain age, those experiences don't feel so fresh anymore. That's a fact about which it's hard not to feel some regret. You don't have to share their sentiment to realize that there's a reason Pete wrote, and Roger sang, "Hope I die before I get old."

Despite Pete and Roger's proclamation, only the drummer died young. But many other musicians have also done it: Buddy Holly. Ritchie Valens. Jim Morrison. Janis Joplin. Bob Marley. Otis Redding. Lowell George. Sid Vicious. Kurt Cobain. Amy Winehouse. Tupac Shakur. The Notorious B.I.G. (footnote 1). Today I got news that another great rock'n'roll drummer had died, although not young. Charlie Watts, bless him, lived a good, long life.

I can't think of a single example of a great rock musician who, late in life, has continued to make music as vital as the music they made when they were young. Some still make good music, but it's not the same—which is as it should be, because, again, rock is fundamentally music for the young.

In a recent email exchange, mastering engineer and Stereophile contributor Tom Fine wrote, "Seeing my old faves on geezer-reunion tours has never been the least bit appealing." Same here, though I'd probably put it in stronger terms. Yet there's never a shortage of geriatric rockers on nostalgia tours. I loved Styx when I was 14, I confess with shame. They have a new album out—God help us all. The Eagles, which I'm not ashamed of liking in my younger years, will be playing Madison Square Garden later this month. Today, August 8, Guns N' Roses is playing Detroit. They just released a single.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is on its 857-thousandth tour. It's unclear whether the tour will continue though, because Gary Rossington just had an emergency heart procedure; these things happen when you reach a certain age. Alleged longtime bandmember Rickey Medlocke recently got COVID—another reason for the band not to tour (as if a reason was needed). I own at least 10 vinyl copies of Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd, and I listen to them often. But I regret what the band has become.

Some members of Lynyrd Skynyrd did die young, famously, and others came close. But their early songs are about survival, learning lessons from hard living, self-preservation, regret about dangerous behavior: "Give Me Three Steps"; "Saturday Night Special"; "The Needle and the Spoon." "That Smell" is about the Labor Day weekend accident when Rossington, drunk and high on Quaaludes, crashed his car into a tree. Bandmate Allen Collins had a separate, serious accident the same weekend. Then they wrote a song together expressing regret. Just over a year later, a plane crashed, killing Ronnie Van Zant and Steve and Cassie Gaines and injuring the rest of the band. Nine years later, Collins would be paralyzed in another car accident. His girlfriend was killed.

Maybe rock'n'roll is just one of those things you have to give up when you get old, like dating, sex, and size-34 jeans. My partial answer is jazz, recorded and played live. While many jazz musicians (especially trumpet players) died way too young, others remain musically vital well into old age. Marshall Allen, formerly of the Sun Ra Arkestra, plays Smalls on August 20. He's 97.

Here's my difficulty: I'm not ready to give up rock'n'roll.

For years I did okay. Every few years, I'd find a new band to love. I loved Picaresque by the Decemberists—clever chamber rock with fun wordplay—but I've liked nothing by them since. I consider Radiohead one of the all-time great bands, but I discovered them when I was still in my 30s. I don't recall truly loving a single rock album, by any band, since Amnesiac.

I try, but I haven't been successful. Much of it seems soulless, passionless, derivative. I'm open to new sounds—eager for them—and yet the new bands and musicians I like best tend to emulate past styles. (Not Greta Van Fleet: They don't so much emulate Led Zep as violate them.) One problem with many of these records is that they just don't sound very good: Would someone please take away their reverb?

Part of the problem, I'm sure, is that young people themselves have changed: How can you relate to the music if you can't relate to the musicmakers? I know that every generation says that about the generations that follow, but this time it's true.

Here's a list of music I've discovered during the last few weeks that, well, I haven't hated. Turnstile's Glow On isn't bad. I like "Sad But True," St. Vincent's Metallica take. "Coal Black Mattie" by the Black Keys is serious hard-rockin' electric blues, but the sound is a bit rowdy. Monster Magnet rocks out on A Better Dystopia, but the music is derivative, the lyrics are inane, and the recording isn't great. Punk-rockers AFI have been mellowing lately: "Dulceria," from their 11th album, Bodies, would have been a big hit circa 1985. There be hooks here.

Speaking of the '80s: The Linda Lindas are basically an '80s band making music in the 2020s—except that none of them were even alive in the 1980s. Or the 1990s. As of May 2021, the oldest member in the band was 16. The youngest—Maya, the drummer—was 10. "Oh!," released in July, reminds me of Missing Persons. It's pure joy. Perhaps rock'n'roll skips a generation.

Send your new rock music recommendations to stletters@stereophile.com. Please put "New Rock Music" in the subject line.

Footnote 1: I'm excluding, for example, John Lennon, who died at the relatively ripe age of 40.

COMMENTS
thatguy's picture
Submitted by thatguy on October 21, 2021 - 12:18pm

It is hard to have a shared experience with the lyrics when you get so far removed from them.

Our problems were silly to the adults of our generation and the problems the youth sing about today seem silly to many of the older generation.

Much like the rockers that have long outgrown their angst and struggles, yet still try to record; we have changed and it is hard to find songs about paying taxes, roofs that need repaired and looking for a reliable car.

I do hold out some hope that we will continue to have artists that write and sing with true emotion; even if that emotion doesn't connect with me.

Besides, the grocery store now plays all my old favorites ;)

Duck851's picture
Submitted by Duck851 on October 21, 2021 - 2:51pm

Argent “Hold Your Head Up”

CG's picture
Submitted by CG on October 21, 2021 - 1:24pm

I'll offer another possibility of why, perhaps, recent rock isn't as appealing to people over (pick the age).

At one time, the target medium was 45's, either played through a small console/record player or through an AM radio. The engineering and mastering was targeted toward those devices. Later, the target was LP's played on somewhat modest home "stereos". That and via cassettes in cars. Fast forward, and the target is now through personal devices and headphones.

The people who did the engineering for all those recordings knew and know exactly what they needed to do to make the music sound most appealing - and sellable - through those devices. See, for example, the so-called Loudness Wars.

Not being snooty here - just saying that rock music engineered for playing on 70's vintage systems may not be a good match for a 21st century system. Music destined for a market of fans listening through earbuds may not sound great at all when played through the kinds of systems Stereophile readers listen to.

So, even accepting all the changes in the listeners as they age, there still is a technology boundary that you're trying to cross. May not be realistic.

In addition, an awful lot of modern rock was created by people in various parts of the world and spliced together by somebody someplace else. Often individual parts of a single song are a composite of dozens if not hundreds snippets taken from a zillion takes. So, if you're expecting to hear what you think the performers would sound like if they played in your room, forget it! That's not the artist's intent.

Personally, I've taken a different approach. Rather than worry about the newest music, I explore music that is new to me. I didn't grow up listening to Big Band music - my parents did. There's a lot of great stuff that I'm finding exciting to listen to from that era. All new to me! There's more music that can be mined from the past, and even the very recent past, than I'll ever be able to listen to in my lifetime. So, that's what I trying now. YMMV, etc.

Ortofan's picture
Submitted by Ortofan on October 21, 2021 - 1:27pm

... still fine by me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xd56ap_aa4k

MatthewT's picture
Submitted by MatthewT on October 21, 2021 - 2:48pm

I have not heard from when I was a kid. I'll run out of time before I hear it all.

ednazarko's picture
Submitted by ednazarko on October 21, 2021 - 2:57pm

Listen to Radio Paradise for a couple hours here and there. While they do play a deep list of old hits back into the 1950s, they also do a spectacular job of playing music released in the last few years, all in the same mix. Every time I listen, I "discover" at least one new artist - sometimes an artist from decades ago who I never heard before, but more often an artist who's at the beginning of their career.

That the music mix includes a healthy spread of music from the 1950s to 2021 says great things about the vitality of rock music.

Chick Korean's picture
Submitted by Chick Korean on October 21, 2021 - 3:12pm

"I can't think of a single example of a great rock musician who, late in life, has continued to make music as vital as the music they made when they were young."

*cough* Peter Gabriel *cough*

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on October 21, 2021 - 4:13pm

...It became part of our daily lives.

We all heard it and wanted the record for our small collection.

Dual record changers were HighEnd. AM table radio was a standard home fixture for Base Ball Games, top 40 on the music Charts and Paul Harvey. --- fond memories ---

I'm pleased with where we've arrived at. I run my own little Radio Station commercial Free, 24/7 and no noisy DJ promotions.

Stereophile reviewers, Steve G., and others introduce Fresh New Music like Anna Von Hausswolff which gives up a seemingly endless stream of must haves.

We ( music lovers ) Won Life's Lottery when JA1 brought HFNRR's DNA to New Mexico.

Tony in Florida

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on October 21, 2021 - 6:16pm

Well, we certainly have exciting Re-Masterings from Acoustic Sounds and the great Mr.Chad.

They seem to be a quasi re-living of our 1960s, 1970s,1980s youthful excitement that might have curtailed as we settled down to Career, Responsibility, Commitments, Family and health issues.

My parents loved the 1930s Broadway Musicals while cringing at Chubby Checker Twisting.

Today's youth have iPhone 21st Century music like what Starbucks sells of which I say: let em have it, it doesn't sing to me.

Tony in Florida

AaronGarrett's picture
Submitted by AaronGarrett on October 21, 2021 - 6:30pm

I think rock hit its zenith and has been slowly dying since the early eighties. There's very little really novel -- compare Aphex Twin or the Wu Tang to any nineties rock act. Hip hop and electronic music took over and are still continually interesting and exciting. They too will die, and there will be something else interesting.

thethanimal's picture
Submitted by thethanimal on October 21, 2021 - 7:39pm

Tool isn’t a new band, but they’re whippersnappers compared to the rockers that get the most press here. And if you want rock that gets better with age I think you’ll be hard pressed to find better. Full of angst and vulgarity in their youth, but trace their lyrical arc to today and you’ll find quite the emotional and, I daresay, moral arc. Musically you’ll need a calculator and a sextant to keep time: I’ll buy someone a beer if they can tell me the time signature of “Pneuma.” Of course the sound isn’t absolute and it’s not supposed to be, but you get layers, nuance, dynamics, and dedication to their craft.

ok's picture
Submitted by ok on October 22, 2021 - 12:00am

..baby boomers' rock "revolution" (my ass, mere words) against a future that - first time ever and arguably last - looked bright ahead was always laughable. People come up with all kind of tricks in order to get laid - hence the term "rock and roll" in the first place. Music itself was fine though and some folks back there were actually serious.

