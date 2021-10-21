Glory Days

|Columns
It is hard to have a shared experience with the lyrics when you get so far removed from them.
Our problems were silly to the adults of our generation and the problems the youth sing about today seem silly to many of the older generation.
Much like the rockers that have long outgrown their angst and struggles, yet still try to record; we have changed and it is hard to find songs about paying taxes, roofs that need repaired and looking for a reliable car.
I do hold out some hope that we will continue to have artists that write and sing with true emotion; even if that emotion doesn't connect with me.
Besides, the grocery store now plays all my old favorites ;)