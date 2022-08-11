Monitor Audio Silver 100 7G Limited Edition Speakers Sweepstakes!

Register to win a pair of Monitor Audio Silver 100 7G Limited Edition speakers (value $1695.00) we are giving away.

Celebrating Monitor Audio’s Heritage

The award-winning Silver 100 7G speakers have received a limited edition makeover to celebrate Monitor Audio’s 50th Anniversary. Their in-house designers have given the Silver 100 Limited Edition a classic Heritage Green finish and an anodised gold C-CAM bass driver, creating a luxe aesthetic befitting for their ‘Golden Jubilee’. An exclusive gold effect badge adorns the rear of the speaker, showing the edition number and Monitor Audio’s 50th Anniversary branding. Each speaker will also be accompanied with a certificate of authenticity.

The Same Flawless Listening Experience

The Silver 100 Limited Edition still packs the same critically acclaimed sound quality of the standard model, creating life-like sound and distortion-free bass. Using intricate technologies, the Silver 100 Limited Edition delivers an unforgettable listening experience that truly connects to the listener.

Own A Piece Of Our History

This is a truly Limited Edition model, with only limited numbers being produced and sold worldwide and only 100 pairs being sold in the US. Available late October 2022 at selected dealers.

Click here for more info about the speakers.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.