Sweepstakes

Monitor Audio Silver 100 7G Limited Edition Speakers Sweepstakes!

Stereophile Staff  |  Aug 11, 2022

Register to win a pair of Monitor Audio Silver 100 7G Limited Edition speakers (value $1695.00) we are giving away.

Celebrating Monitor Audio’s Heritage
The award-winning Silver 100 7G speakers have received a limited edition makeover to celebrate Monitor Audio’s 50th Anniversary. Their in-house designers have given the Silver 100 Limited Edition a classic Heritage Green finish and an anodised gold C-CAM bass driver, creating a luxe aesthetic befitting for their ‘Golden Jubilee’. An exclusive gold effect badge adorns the rear of the speaker, showing the edition number and Monitor Audio’s 50th Anniversary branding. Each speaker will also be accompanied with a certificate of authenticity.

822monsweeps.1

The Same Flawless Listening Experience
The Silver 100 Limited Edition still packs the same critically acclaimed sound quality of the standard model, creating life-like sound and distortion-free bass. Using intricate technologies, the Silver 100 Limited Edition delivers an unforgettable listening experience that truly connects to the listener.

822monsweeps.bac

Own A Piece Of Our History
This is a truly Limited Edition model, with only limited numbers being produced and sold worldwide and only 100 pairs being sold in the US. Available late October 2022 at selected dealers.

Click here for more info about the speakers.

822monsweeps.life

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.

COMMENTS
funambulistic's picture
Submitted by funambulistic on August 11, 2022 - 10:18am

I'm in!

oregontreat's picture
Submitted by oregontreat on August 11, 2022 - 10:33am

yes please

ster4610's picture
Submitted by ster4610 on August 11, 2022 - 10:48am

Let it be me!

ster4610's picture
Submitted by ster4610 on August 11, 2022 - 10:48am

Let it be me!

Duck851's picture
Submitted by Duck851 on August 11, 2022 - 10:53am

I would love to be able to compare these to my LRS

Mitchellman1's picture
Submitted by Mitchellman1 on August 11, 2022 - 11:00am

I would love to have these for my wife’s setup.

MatthewT's picture
Submitted by MatthewT on August 11, 2022 - 11:06am

In for the win!

PeterInVan's picture
Submitted by PeterInVan on August 11, 2022 - 11:18am

Count me in!

nally's picture
Submitted by nally on August 11, 2022 - 11:28am

Hoping luck is on my side and I get to upgrade my system

nally's picture
Submitted by nally on August 11, 2022 - 11:28am

Hoping luck is on my side and I get to upgrade my system

sfontanazzi's picture
Submitted by sfontanazzi on August 11, 2022 - 11:34am

Green is gorgeous!!

Tofui's picture
Submitted by Tofui on August 11, 2022 - 11:36am

I'd like to win these.

George S's picture
Submitted by George S on August 11, 2022 - 11:41am

speakers!

HudsonHawk's picture
Submitted by HudsonHawk on August 11, 2022 - 11:45am

I'll take two please

Nicholalala's picture
Submitted by Nicholalala on August 11, 2022 - 11:47am

We will make magical music together!

Nicholalala's picture
Submitted by Nicholalala on August 11, 2022 - 11:47am

We will make magical music together!

sympathys's picture
Submitted by sympathys on August 11, 2022 - 11:55am

I'd love a pair of those, thanks!

EuropeanMusicLover's picture
Submitted by EuropeanMusicLover on August 11, 2022 - 12:00pm

I would absolutely love a pair of these (but, like many other long-time readers, am not eligble to enter this sweepstake because of my national residence)

jdgallman's picture
Submitted by jdgallman on August 11, 2022 - 12:09pm

These are utterly gorgeous.

WheelsOfTime's picture
Submitted by WheelsOfTime on August 11, 2022 - 12:12pm

I'm in. Woo Hoo

mememe's picture
Submitted by mememe on August 11, 2022 - 12:14pm

my ears want these !

mememe's picture
Submitted by mememe on August 11, 2022 - 12:20pm

really

mememe's picture
Submitted by mememe on August 11, 2022 - 12:18pm

really

AZDean's picture
Submitted by AZDean on August 11, 2022 - 12:15pm

This is my comment.

AZDean's picture
Submitted by AZDean on August 11, 2022 - 12:15pm

This is my comment.

Nersesov's picture
Submitted by Nersesov on August 11, 2022 - 12:17pm

unfortunately I had to leave my hometown in Ukraine to escape the war. My apartment, which no longer exists, used to have wonderful B&Ws. Now, in a new place, it would be great to have an even cooler audio system.

cvrkino's picture
Submitted by cvrkino on August 11, 2022 - 12:38pm

fingers crossed

NESandhills's picture
Submitted by NESandhills on August 11, 2022 - 12:40pm

I'm in!

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on August 11, 2022 - 12:41pm

Already clearing a spot for these babies.

bonehead7171's picture
Submitted by bonehead7171 on August 11, 2022 - 12:48pm

I would love to have FREE new speakers!

DavidMA's picture
Submitted by DavidMA on August 11, 2022 - 12:50pm

Monitor Audio makes damn fine products!

carolax's picture
Submitted by carolax on August 11, 2022 - 12:55pm

Line 'em up here!

otaku's picture
Submitted by otaku on August 11, 2022 - 12:58pm

Bed Room

shraza66's picture
Submitted by shraza66 on August 11, 2022 - 12:59pm

...crossed!

macdelf's picture
Submitted by macdelf on August 11, 2022 - 1:01pm

Please

DougM's picture
Submitted by DougM on August 11, 2022 - 1:19pm

I've been a huge fan of MA for around 20 years, having owned first gen. Silvers, the 5is, and second generation Bronzes, both the 1s and 2s, none of which I still have, sadly. So, please send me these so I can rejoin the MA family, because I can't afford them otherwise.

Rockyrob's picture
Submitted by Rockyrob on August 11, 2022 - 1:28pm

Hopefully Colorado bound. thanks for the chance!!!!

mns3dhm's picture
Submitted by mns3dhm on August 11, 2022 - 1:33pm

Would love to replace my aging Snell K.5's with these.

Ferinmike's picture
Submitted by Ferinmike on August 11, 2022 - 1:36pm

I love my MA Silver 50's!

Dutchman's picture
Submitted by Dutchman on August 11, 2022 - 1:44pm

Green is extraordinary !

mrhyfy's picture
Submitted by mrhyfy on August 11, 2022 - 1:54pm

Pick me! Pick me! (please)

JeffD's picture
Submitted by JeffD on August 11, 2022 - 2:26pm

Long time subscriber, would love these!

mikerr's picture
Submitted by mikerr on August 11, 2022 - 2:27pm

yeahh

mtrot's picture
Submitted by mtrot on August 11, 2022 - 2:29pm

And I think I look better in green.

JD85's picture
Submitted by JD85 on August 11, 2022 - 2:35pm

Very nice speakers.

Fgoldman2's picture
Submitted by Fgoldman2 on August 11, 2022 - 2:49pm

I have Monitor Audio Bronze speakers set up for my surround sound system, including the AMS speakers and absolutely love them! Would love to add these to the mix!

Fgoldman2's picture
Submitted by Fgoldman2 on August 11, 2022 - 2:49pm

I have Monitor Audio Bronze speakers set up for my surround sound system, including the AMS speakers and absolutely love them! Would love to add these to the mix!

krahbeknudsen's picture
Submitted by krahbeknudsen on August 11, 2022 - 3:04pm

Me please!

rickyjay's picture
Submitted by rickyjay on August 11, 2022 - 3:30pm

I'm in!

ajax's picture
Submitted by ajax on August 11, 2022 - 3:33pm

Thankyou please!

douglas882's picture
Submitted by douglas882 on August 11, 2022 - 3:50pm

What a great giveaway! Count me in! Thanks!

2muchgear's picture
Submitted by 2muchgear on August 11, 2022 - 3:56pm

I've never won a contest before. Maybe my luck will change!

ftzoeckler's picture
Submitted by ftzoeckler on August 11, 2022 - 3:58pm

Would love to hear them

cdxskier's picture
Submitted by cdxskier on August 11, 2022 - 4:04pm

Count me in!

Forrestland's picture
Submitted by Forrestland on August 11, 2022 - 4:05pm

These would look good in my office.

remoteluxury's picture
Submitted by remoteluxury on August 11, 2022 - 4:06pm

Target Acquired.

MonolithMan's picture
Submitted by MonolithMan on August 11, 2022 - 4:16pm

I always need new speakers.

mferring's picture
Submitted by mferring on August 11, 2022 - 4:20pm

Hope they sound as good as they look!

DJ60's picture
Submitted by DJ60 on August 11, 2022 - 4:22pm

I am looking to upgrade my bookshelfs from my aging Def Techs. I bet these sound great.

MediumFidelity's picture
Submitted by MediumFidelity on August 11, 2022 - 4:37pm

US only? Nuts!

2_channel_ears's picture
Submitted by 2_channel_ears on August 11, 2022 - 4:52pm

Anyone interested in a deal for a pair of Verity Parisfal's?

ScottpScott's picture
Submitted by ScottpScott on August 11, 2022 - 4:55pm

Perfect for my spare room at home. Thank you for the sweepstakes.

Beldar's picture
Submitted by Beldar on August 11, 2022 - 5:23pm

I have an old pair of Monitor Audio BR6 that have seen better days. They were great - and still work Ok but I'm looking to replace them. Thank You !

sarthurn's picture
Submitted by sarthurn on August 11, 2022 - 5:54pm

Looks awesome

xoroqlo2001's picture
Submitted by xoroqlo2001 on August 11, 2022 - 5:59pm

NEED these for my setup

paul_psmith's picture
Submitted by paul_psmith on August 11, 2022 - 6:01pm

Love Stereophile. Love music. Love the music gear.

Utopianemo's picture
Submitted by Utopianemo on August 11, 2022 - 6:08pm

I’d love to win these! I’ve long eyed the Silvers.

remlab's picture
Submitted by remlab on August 11, 2022 - 6:12pm

Oh wait....I just did;)

Noodlebluesnan's picture
Submitted by Noodlebluesnan on August 11, 2022 - 6:40pm

Beauties! Please be mine!!

bhkat's picture
Submitted by bhkat on August 11, 2022 - 6:46pm

I'm definitely in.

TestosterTwo's picture
Submitted by TestosterTwo on August 11, 2022 - 6:49pm

Hope it's me

sgibson389's picture
Submitted by sgibson389 on August 11, 2022 - 7:21pm

for a nice giveaway.

prof's picture
Submitted by prof on August 11, 2022 - 7:32pm

OK. Those look nice. Count me in.

Edpetk's picture
Submitted by Edpetk on August 11, 2022 - 7:48pm

Love the special editions!

Edpetk's picture
Submitted by Edpetk on August 11, 2022 - 7:48pm

Love the special editions!

volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on August 11, 2022 - 8:00pm

Just got me some stands now need these for the stands.

snova's picture
Submitted by snova on August 11, 2022 - 8:02pm

Beautiful speaker!

HJC001's picture
Submitted by HJC001 on August 11, 2022 - 8:23pm

Finally!!!!

guitarist9273's picture
Submitted by guitarist9273 on August 11, 2022 - 8:34pm

I could really use these. Need a new set of bookshelf speakers! Please, karma, I think we both know I’ve dealt with enough awful stuff to justify getting lucky and winning these! lol Thank you! You should do more giveaways! And include DACs. Active speakers, headphones and headphone amps in the future, please!

erfly7's picture
Submitted by erfly7 on August 11, 2022 - 8:40pm

A dream in green

PrimoVictoria's picture
Submitted by PrimoVictoria on August 11, 2022 - 8:56pm

My wife will kill me. It will be worth it!

JasonT's picture
Submitted by JasonT on August 11, 2022 - 9:04pm

Gimme Gimme pretty please!

DB Woofer's picture
Submitted by DB Woofer on August 11, 2022 - 9:07pm

Sexy Golden Drivers Yeeeaahh!!

Caelestis's picture
Submitted by Caelestis on August 11, 2022 - 9:12pm

Pick me!

garysi13's picture
Submitted by garysi13 on August 11, 2022 - 9:14pm

Great looking and bet they sound as good.

garysi13's picture
Submitted by garysi13 on August 11, 2022 - 9:14pm

Great looking and bet they sound as good.

garysi13's picture
Submitted by garysi13 on August 11, 2022 - 9:14pm

Great looking and bet they sound as good.

JimBMac's picture
Submitted by JimBMac on August 11, 2022 - 9:17pm

We would love to hear these beauties in our home!

Heine1's picture
Submitted by Heine1 on August 11, 2022 - 9:44pm

Count me in!

tlord's picture
Submitted by tlord on August 11, 2022 - 10:03pm

... long time listener.

These look like they would sound excellent; haven't had the opportunity yet to actually listen to any Monitor products, so I will cross all my fingers.

s10sondek's picture
Submitted by s10sondek on August 11, 2022 - 10:08pm

They look like lovely speakers, please throw my hat in the ring!

RBrowne's picture
Submitted by RBrowne on August 11, 2022 - 10:33pm

Thank You!

Pmusesic's picture
Submitted by Pmusesic on August 11, 2022 - 10:44pm

It looks stylish!

javabarn's picture
Submitted by javabarn on August 11, 2022 - 10:47pm

yes indeed!!!

Long-time listener's picture
Submitted by Long-time listener on August 11, 2022 - 10:47pm

why not?

ffk's picture
Submitted by ffk on August 11, 2022 - 11:05pm

I never win anything...

ffk's picture
Submitted by ffk on August 11, 2022 - 11:05pm

I never win anything...

ffk's picture
Submitted by ffk on August 11, 2022 - 11:05pm

I never win anything...

ffk's picture
Submitted by ffk on August 11, 2022 - 11:05pm

I never win anything...

brw's picture
Submitted by brw on August 11, 2022 - 11:09pm

Thank you Monitor Audio and Stereophile!

graveler's picture
Submitted by graveler on August 11, 2022 - 11:22pm

Yes! I need new speakers!

tocoto's picture
Submitted by tocoto on August 11, 2022 - 11:22pm

A UE UI la fortuna viene qui, UE UI A la fortuna non va la.

Shum's picture
Submitted by Shum on August 11, 2022 - 11:34pm

I am feeling it!

kurtle's picture
Submitted by kurtle on August 12, 2022 - 12:04am

or the lottery if I am ever to own these speakers, fixed incomes are unforgiving.

Good_old_Sal's picture
Submitted by Good_old_Sal on August 12, 2022 - 12:17am

Love monitor audio design and products!

claycomb's picture
Submitted by claycomb on August 12, 2022 - 12:18am

Praying for an excuse to make a nearfield desk setup!

claycomb's picture
Submitted by claycomb on August 12, 2022 - 12:18am

Praying for an excuse to make a nearfield desk setup!

Deandome's picture
Submitted by Deandome on August 12, 2022 - 12:20am

Love the special color scheme!

shamonic's picture
Submitted by shamonic on August 12, 2022 - 12:43am

Great prize, here's hoping I snag an early wedding present!

rwbrussels's picture
Submitted by rwbrussels on August 12, 2022 - 1:02am

Beautiful speakers!

rwbrussels's picture
Submitted by rwbrussels on August 12, 2022 - 1:02am

Beautiful speakers!

EyeSeeFish's picture
Submitted by EyeSeeFish on August 12, 2022 - 1:45am

Simply stunning speaker. Would love to listen and look at these beauties every day.

eburbeck's picture
Submitted by eburbeck on August 12, 2022 - 2:14am

But beggars can’t be choosers. Fingers crossed!

Lantian's picture
Submitted by Lantian on August 12, 2022 - 2:19am

Love the woofer design

foxhall's picture
Submitted by foxhall on August 12, 2022 - 2:44am

I'm definitely in!

singingg's picture
Submitted by singingg on August 12, 2022 - 2:57am

It's time to take those Bose cheapies to the curb!

hugosurf's picture
Submitted by hugosurf on August 12, 2022 - 3:06am

Super nice speakers¡,I’m in.

gsal's picture
Submitted by gsal on August 12, 2022 - 3:39am

Wish me luck

moushka's picture
Submitted by moushka on August 12, 2022 - 3:43am

Put my name in the 'hat"!

partain's picture
Submitted by partain on August 12, 2022 - 4:10am

...put them to good use .

partain's picture
Submitted by partain on August 12, 2022 - 4:10am

...put them to good use .

Sibe717's picture
Submitted by Sibe717 on August 12, 2022 - 4:26am

Wow! Monitor Audio is my favorite!

brotherman's picture
Submitted by brotherman on August 12, 2022 - 4:30am

I've been lusting for these since they came out but haven't had the funds. I think I can afford free. Thanks!

SubtlyInClass's picture
Submitted by SubtlyInClass on August 12, 2022 - 4:35am

I think it'd be quite ironic if I were to win these, considering I have nowhere to put them and don't own an amplifier. That said I could potentially find a way to work it out since I have been hankering for a good pair of bookshelves. On the other hand I could sell them, and even at a discount it would be enough to cover 2 months of rent, or one month of rent and a kit from Jantzen Audio, haha!

X