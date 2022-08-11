Monitor Audio Silver 100 7G Limited Edition Speakers Sweepstakes!

|Columns
I'm in!
Celebrating Monitor Audio’s Heritage
The award-winning Silver 100 7G speakers have received a limited edition makeover to celebrate Monitor Audio’s 50th Anniversary. Their in-house designers have given the Silver 100 Limited Edition a classic Heritage Green finish and an anodised gold C-CAM bass driver, creating a luxe aesthetic befitting for their ‘Golden Jubilee’. An exclusive gold effect badge adorns the rear of the speaker, showing the edition number and Monitor Audio’s 50th Anniversary branding. Each speaker will also be accompanied with a certificate of authenticity.
The Same Flawless Listening Experience
The Silver 100 Limited Edition still packs the same critically acclaimed sound quality of the standard model, creating life-like sound and distortion-free bass. Using intricate technologies, the Silver 100 Limited Edition delivers an unforgettable listening experience that truly connects to the listener.
Own A Piece Of Our History
This is a truly Limited Edition model, with only limited numbers being produced and sold worldwide and only 100 pairs being sold in the US. Available late October 2022 at selected dealers.
Click here for more info about the speakers.
To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.
The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!
For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.
yes please
I would love to have these for my wife’s setup.
Count me in!
Hoping luck is on my side and I get to upgrade my system
Green is gorgeous!!
I'd like to win these.
I'll take two please
We will make magical music together!
I'd love a pair of those, thanks!
I would absolutely love a pair of these (but, like many other long-time readers, am not eligble to enter this sweepstake because of my national residence)
These are utterly gorgeous.
my ears want these !
really
unfortunately I had to leave my hometown in Ukraine to escape the war. My apartment, which no longer exists, used to have wonderful B&Ws. Now, in a new place, it would be great to have an even cooler audio system.
fingers crossed
I'm in!
I would love to have FREE new speakers!
Monitor Audio makes damn fine products!
Line 'em up here!
...crossed!
I've been a huge fan of MA for around 20 years, having owned first gen. Silvers, the 5is, and second generation Bronzes, both the 1s and 2s, none of which I still have, sadly. So, please send me these so I can rejoin the MA family, because I can't afford them otherwise.
Hopefully Colorado bound. thanks for the chance!!!!
Would love to replace my aging Snell K.5's with these.
I love my MA Silver 50's!
Pick me! Pick me! (please)
And I think I look better in green.
Very nice speakers.
I have Monitor Audio Bronze speakers set up for my surround sound system, including the AMS speakers and absolutely love them! Would love to add these to the mix!
Me please!
I'm in!
What a great giveaway! Count me in! Thanks!
I've never won a contest before. Maybe my luck will change!
Count me in!
These would look good in my office.
Target Acquired.
I always need new speakers.
Hope they sound as good as they look!
I am looking to upgrade my bookshelfs from my aging Def Techs. I bet these sound great.
US only? Nuts!
Anyone interested in a deal for a pair of Verity Parisfal's?
Perfect for my spare room at home. Thank you for the sweepstakes.
Looks awesome
NEED these for my setup
Love Stereophile. Love music. Love the music gear.
I’d love to win these! I’ve long eyed the Silvers.
Beauties! Please be mine!!
Just got me some stands now need these for the stands.
Finally!!!!
I could really use these. Need a new set of bookshelf speakers! Please, karma, I think we both know I’ve dealt with enough awful stuff to justify getting lucky and winning these! lol Thank you! You should do more giveaways! And include DACs. Active speakers, headphones and headphone amps in the future, please!
My wife will kill me. It will be worth it!
Gimme Gimme pretty please!
Sexy Golden Drivers Yeeeaahh!!
Pick me!
We would love to hear these beauties in our home!
... long time listener.
These look like they would sound excellent; haven't had the opportunity yet to actually listen to any Monitor products, so I will cross all my fingers.
yes indeed!!!
I never win anything...
Thank you Monitor Audio and Stereophile!
A UE UI la fortuna viene qui, UE UI A la fortuna non va la.
I am feeling it!
or the lottery if I am ever to own these speakers, fixed incomes are unforgiving.
Love monitor audio design and products!
Love the special color scheme!
Beautiful speakers!
Simply stunning speaker. Would love to listen and look at these beauties every day.
But beggars can’t be choosers. Fingers crossed!
I'm definitely in!
Super nice speakers¡,I’m in.
...put them to good use .
I've been lusting for these since they came out but haven't had the funds. I think I can afford free. Thanks!
I think it'd be quite ironic if I were to win these, considering I have nowhere to put them and don't own an amplifier. That said I could potentially find a way to work it out since I have been hankering for a good pair of bookshelves. On the other hand I could sell them, and even at a discount it would be enough to cover 2 months of rent, or one month of rent and a kit from Jantzen Audio, haha!