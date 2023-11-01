AudioQuest JitterBug FMJ USB Data & Power Noise Filter Sweepstakes!

|
From the company:
AudioQuest's JitterBug USB Data & Power Noise Filter has treated many thousands of music lovers to more naturally beautiful sound.
Of the original model, Stereophile's John Atkinson wrote, "I have no hesitation in declaring, loudly and longly, that I can think of no way to spend $49 that would make me more enjoy my computer-based audio than the AudioQuest JitterBug. Try one—or two—for yourself."
Nearly 10 years later, JitterBug FMJ, typically priced individually at $69.95, will now be sold in packs of two for just $99.95. (Offer valid through December 31, 2023, in North America only.)
With its metal case (aka Full Metal Jacket) and RF-absorbing carbon-loaded output cover, JitterBug FMJ provides even more enjoyment than the award-winning original. FMJ's properly drained metal case effectively shields against external radio-frequency noise, and its hinged RF-absorbing carbon output cover optimizes performance when used in parallel.
Use JitterBug in-series, in-parallel, or both—wherever you have USB ports. Employ one JitterBug in series between any computer, smartphone, NAS, streamer, or car audio system and a USB input. For an additional sonic improvement, use a second JitterBug in another unoccupied USB port—in parallel to the first—except with its output cover in place.
Regardless of the application, a second JitterBug in parallel pulls more RF noise off the USB power bus, allowing JitterBug's efficacy to be enjoyed even when plugged into service-only or update-only USB ports on many devices.
Today's RF noise, like the noise generated internally by computers and power supplies, is sinister. We can't directly hear it, but it robs music and soundtracks of detail and dynamic contrast, burying much of music's precious subtlety.
Why let it go unchecked? Fight back with JitterBug FMJ.
Click here for more information on AudioQuest's JitterBug FMJ.
I already use one of these on my Roon Rock to a very noticeable effect. Could use a pair more for the open ports.
... that "there is nothing here to suggest that the AudioQuest JitterBug FMJ made any worthwhile difference to audio playback."
https://archimago.blogspot.com/2021/07/measurements-review-of-audioquest.html
More defensive anti-subjectivist nonsense. The minute I see 30 side by side comparisons of measurements I realize that the guy is not for me. He's all measurements as if that is the secret to anything besides ...how it measures, not how it sounds. Two violinists can play an A. it will measure as an A. It will be a different sound in each violinist's hands (literally.) AQ sells a lot of these and I owned one when I had a USB doc. I liked it. It seemed to make the sound smoother. And someone like JA hears a difference too. I trust him, not you and the skeptic negative contrarians. I dont give a rats ass what arch imago measures in his basement.
Just anti-"subjectivist only" nonsense which is what this product is despite the name having something to do with objective properties (maybe something about jitter!?).
This thing and versions of it has been out since 2016. In all this time, there is no evidence that it affects jitter, noise, or anything else.
I trust JA's hearing as much as I trust that he heard/felt MQA was the "birth of a new world" he wrote about in 2014. Be careful of faith in others' hearing...
Wrong asumption, A piece of hifi gear is not a musician, a musician creates sound, a piece of hifi gear shall only transmit a signal, it shall not create their own sounds.
A violinist can surely be looked throu measurements, check freq and time for a start
with my former DAC, a budget Arcam irdac, the JB had very positive effect on SQ if inserted between DAC and whatever source (PC, streamer, and most pronounced with an ipad!). Easily audible!
with my current DAC, a Chord Qutest, there is practically no gain in SQ, but a slight shift in frequency response (at least that is how it sounds). So I am not using it anymore in the current config.
So you get different results, dependent on pairing, and I suppose USB interface in the DAC. A general statement of "no difference" what so ever, as for most tweaks methinks, is definitely not correct, on the contrary a very notable improvement is a likely outcome.
BR
HB72
I have a Jitterbug between my streamer and DAC. Its presence results in clear sound.
Does this USB stick hold?
It might help my present dongle ....
I'm using a slightly larger $28 (Ali) usb dongle based on the philips tda1305 hybrid dac from mid 1990s. Used in CDPs by many high-enders like Naim, Cambridge, ABBINGDON AMR CD-777, CEC, Conrad-Johnson , Micromega, et. al. See the Dutch list.
The ancient TI PCM2706 is not bad at jitter control, but it can't do high-rez or DSD. It may be ideal for Red Book 16/44/1 however, per its orig. design.
Good sonics on this Ali tda 1305 piece of kit, and beats my $90 Hifime S2 USB and SPDIF DAC (Sabre ES9038q2m).
Yes, it actually costs $25 usd + s/h ($5).
What it looks like:
https://postimg.cc/xXhzng7m
Worth a try!
Is this that little slice of heaven I have been looking for?
Would be happy to own one!
Son built a music server for me... a J-Bug would be a lovely enhancement.
Hey! I’d love to win a Jitterbug.
I use 2 of the plastic-bodied bugs (one for USB Out, one on the empty port adjacent) and they render regular Spotify tunes listenable; not-quite CD quality but for working on the PC to, or discovering new artists, quite good. My Chord Qutest helps too, of course!
I then buy the CDs or LPs of those albums I have fallen for.
The monthly cost of a Hi-Res streaming platform, the financial deficit for artists, and - a big one here in Manchester/Blighty - the inconsistent, low-Res and, occasionally, down internet signal, stop me going any further along the river, let alone investing in a whole new raft of hardware and peripherals.
Best of luck you all.
I feel this could help my dac.
I have the original Jitterbug and I like its perceived effects, objectivists be damned.
