AudioQuest JitterBug FMJ USB Data & Power Noise Filter Sweepstakes!

Register to win a pair of AudioQuest JitterBug FMJ USB Data & Power Noise Filters (value $99.95/pair) we are giving away.

From the company:

Of the original model, Stereophile's John Atkinson wrote, "I have no hesitation in declaring, loudly and longly, that I can think of no way to spend $49 that would make me more enjoy my computer-based audio than the AudioQuest JitterBug. Try one—or two—for yourself."

Nearly 10 years later, JitterBug FMJ, typically priced individually at $69.95, will now be sold in packs of two for just $99.95. (Offer valid through December 31, 2023, in North America only.)

With its metal case (aka Full Metal Jacket) and RF-absorbing carbon-loaded output cover, JitterBug FMJ provides even more enjoyment than the award-winning original. FMJ's properly drained metal case effectively shields against external radio-frequency noise, and its hinged RF-absorbing carbon output cover optimizes performance when used in parallel.

Use JitterBug in-series, in-parallel, or both—wherever you have USB ports. Employ one JitterBug in series between any computer, smartphone, NAS, streamer, or car audio system and a USB input. For an additional sonic improvement, use a second JitterBug in another unoccupied USB port—in parallel to the first—except with its output cover in place.

Regardless of the application, a second JitterBug in parallel pulls more RF noise off the USB power bus, allowing JitterBug's efficacy to be enjoyed even when plugged into service-only or update-only USB ports on many devices.

Today's RF noise, like the noise generated internally by computers and power supplies, is sinister. We can't directly hear it, but it robs music and soundtracks of detail and dynamic contrast, burying much of music's precious subtlety.

Why let it go unchecked? Fight back with JitterBug FMJ.