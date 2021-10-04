Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Déjà vu Sweepstakes!

|Columns
Great prize from a great band, photographer, and magazine, fingers crossed.
According to Rhino:
This version is only available for purchase on the official CSNY store and Rhino Store, and features the remastered original album and four additional LPs of demos, outtakes, early versions, and alternate versions of songs recorded during the Déjà vu sessions.
Presented as a 5 LP set in a beautiful box with a 12 x 12 softcover book, the collection comes illustrated with rarely seen photos from the era and annotated by writer/filmmaker Cameron Crowe, whose revealing liner notes recount the making of the album through stories told by the people who were there, including David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young.
Déjà vu was the most-anticipated new album in America in 1970. More than 50 years later, it's one of the most famous albums in rock history with legendary songs, including “Carry On” and “Teach Your Children,” that still resonate today.
Signed Original Photo
Also offered is a 1969 group photo by Henry Diltz in California as seen in the Special Edition "Déjà vu" 50th Anniversary Reissue. Signed by the photographer and is #9 in an edition of 10.
The 16"x20" photo itself sells for $1,500, but what makes this a priceless edition is that it was signed in 2021 for our readers by all four members of CSNY: David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young.
Click here for more info about the photo.
Click here for more info about Henry Diltz.
To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.
The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!
For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.
Thanks for the contest.
I deserve it!
Yay!
Thanks
Bravo to whoever made this happen.
Hoping I win...
That I win!
Don't know what happened to it
My original still reeks of burnt rope.
Thank you
Thanks for the chance!
Would love to win this!
great album
Cool
Count me in
Carry On
Carry On all
Excited to hear the new CSN&Y vinyl release. Great contest!
Pick Me!
I woke up and new I had won
I know it’s not the same, but when I was a kid we had a cassette tape of CSN’s “Daylight Again” album that was played regularly on car trips. I think my dad still has Deja Vu on vinyl, but hasn’t had a turntable in a long time. Hoping to get him a Project Debut Carbon sometime soon.
This last edition/pressing is amazing. Even better than my 1976 Japan pressing.
Wow, I would love to win this… pick me!
… and I knew you were gone …
Me, too!
Great prize and feeling lucky!
CSNY has got to be the GOAT of rock music!!
Probably won't win, cause I never do, but this is a very cool sweepstakes. I prefer the 5lp set but would love either.
I know I've been enjoying the heck out of the Deja Vu Alternates LP that was released for the recent Record Store Day. Some really good stuff.
simply a Five Stars and "with LODE" album...
After 50 years. The definition of a classic.
...there's a chance?
Hope to win this!
so that I may teach my children.
Read about this release in a few places - would love to have it
Me.
...copies of this, their greatest effort. I would be honored.
Yes Please!
Is worth leaving a comment for - WC Fields
Chicken Dinner
nice set, thanks!
I never have won one of these, may this time I'll be lucky.
Great music from a great group of musicians----that holds up extremely well even after many years.
Just unearthed an original Neil Young LP from college days and was thrilled to hear the voices of that day with messages still resonating today. Would love to own this collection!
I would love to win!!
I hope I win!
CSN&Y- best work
Thank you very much for the chance to enter!
thanks for a great giveaway!
Thank you!
Aiko and Chester.
Found the original well preserved in my record collection. Never forgot the feeling of holding this great album in my hands. True Déjà vu!
This is basically the soundtrack of my life!
How does it sound?
Thanks for doing this!
Amazing. If I won I'd have to give it to my mom because she's the reason why I love their music so much.
Thank you Stereophile for another spectacular contest. I'm in!
This album came out when I was in college. My roommate bought the record; I taped it. Of course the tape is long gone, as is the player.
Serves me right, I suppose.
Deja Vu was my favorite lp to listen to back in high school!
This is a really nice prize package
Music doesn't get better than this! This vintage is my vintage. Saw them in concert, and their talent is amazing! I would cherish this set... and the photo!
Have three others, why not one more?
And I'd love even more now.
In it to win it
Next time, perhaps a contest? Have people write a short essay about their setup, best one wins...
...not profane or spam.
One of the truly influential albums of our youth.
Love it!
Good luck!
Hook me up
I want it
Would love to win the CSNY Deja Vu box set and that lovely photo and pass onto my kids. Here´s hoping.
Thanks and hope to win!
Where I’m no fun any more without a new csny box set!
to try
Good luck to all
but obviously for Americans only. That's a Pitty :-) At least for the rest of the world: so I won't be picked for sure ;-)
What a nice price.
Wouldn't mind winning!!
Thanks for the opportunity! Will the fact of being French will bring any luck on my turntable?
I have been already lucky enough to have seen Crosby Still and Nash when i was Young...er in Paris in the 2000's, so this would be an awesome history deja vu repeating.
But then I didn’t. I spun some records instead.
Would love this
Would love to win
My dads most favourite band;D