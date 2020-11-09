Grado GT220 True Wireless Earbuds Sweepstakes

Register to win a set of Grado GT220 True Wireless Earbuds (Value $259) we are giving away.

According to Grado:

The All New Grado GT220 True Wireless earbuds utilize an 8mm Dynamic Driver to deliver rich accurate bass, detailed midrange and clear precise treble, resulting in a user experience second to none. Grado wants you to hear the music as the recording engineer intended it, true and natural, nothing artificial.

The GT220 incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 as well as aptX, AAC and SBC codecs, making it possible to connect with a wide range of devices. When the GT220 is paired with your smart phone it's easy to make and control phone calls with the built in microphone and touch control system on the earbud. The left bud gives you touch control of phone and voice functions, and music playback is controlled by the right bud.

The GT220 has a twist to lock form to ensure a secure fit and quality sound every time. The earbuds weigh only 5 grams each making them comfortable for long listening sessions. The product ships with three different silicon ear-tips for guaranteed comfort in different ear sizes and shapes. With an impressive 6 hour battery life, and an additional 30 hours of charge stored in the case, the GT220 is ready for the long haul. The storage/charging case offers industry standard Qi wireless charging along with USB-C connectivity.

