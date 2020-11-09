Grado GT220 True Wireless Earbuds Sweepstakes

|Columns
According to Grado:
The All New Grado GT220 True Wireless earbuds utilize an 8mm Dynamic Driver to deliver rich accurate bass, detailed midrange and clear precise treble, resulting in a user experience second to none. Grado wants you to hear the music as the recording engineer intended it, true and natural, nothing artificial.
The GT220 incorporates Bluetooth 5.0 as well as aptX, AAC and SBC codecs, making it possible to connect with a wide range of devices. When the GT220 is paired with your smart phone it's easy to make and control phone calls with the built in microphone and touch control system on the earbud. The left bud gives you touch control of phone and voice functions, and music playback is controlled by the right bud.
The GT220 has a twist to lock form to ensure a secure fit and quality sound every time. The earbuds weigh only 5 grams each making them comfortable for long listening sessions. The product ships with three different silicon ear-tips for guaranteed comfort in different ear sizes and shapes. With an impressive 6 hour battery life, and an additional 30 hours of charge stored in the case, the GT220 is ready for the long haul. The storage/charging case offers industry standard Qi wireless charging along with USB-C connectivity.
To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.
The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!
For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.
I'm game
The only TWS earbuds I'd wear...
Love them!
Looking forward to a demo
Amazing, would love to get into Grado with these
Would love some Grado TWS iems.
I love grados
Hoping for good luck
Cant wait to get the Grado signature sound in a TWS package!
Pick me,please...I’m ready for thr Grado experience
Nice contest. Thanks.
Have been a Grado fan since my early days in Audio. (Started in the early 70s). Now retired, but still using Grado products.
Pick me :)
Om nom nom!
These look so nice!
Sure be Grado to have a pair.
Sounds like a winner
Hope these will sound better than my AirPods pro!
I've used other Grados; these look good.
Wowzer!!!!! This is an awesome giveaway. Fingers crossed. I need to step up my ear bud game.
to try these out.
Something free in this economy? Please!
I hope I win!
Would love to win
Thanks for the give away!
Grado. Brooklyns finest!
...les grados s'il vous plait.