Cleer Audio SCENE Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker Sweepstakes!

Stereophile Staff  |  Mar 31, 2023

Register to win a Cleer Audio SCENE Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker (value $99.99) we are giving away.

"The SCENE Water Resistant Bluetooth speaker is portable and supports up to 12hrs of playback. IPX7 waterproof rated, giving you a high-quality music experience for any adventure. Scene features a digital amplifier, dual 48mm drivers and passive radiators bring the beats."

Click here for more info about the speaker.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

COMMENTS
volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on March 31, 2023 - 12:45pm

Headed to Greece this summer and need this for the pool parties!!! Forget the random generator, just give it to me.

topdwnman's picture
Submitted by topdwnman on March 31, 2023 - 2:27pm

I love blue tooth speakers for several reasons, take anywhere, yard beach, tailgating, I just hope this one has long battery life. Have not heard of Cleer at all. Looks neat, hope I win. Topdwnman ;)

LostandLazy's picture
Submitted by LostandLazy on March 31, 2023 - 2:56pm

Clearing space right now.

ajax's picture
Submitted by ajax on March 31, 2023 - 2:59pm

I need this!

poondennis's picture
Submitted by poondennis on March 31, 2023 - 2:59pm

Getting ready for Summer Poole Party

guitarist9273's picture
Submitted by guitarist9273 on March 31, 2023 - 5:50pm

Yep, I’d love this

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on March 31, 2023 - 8:16pm

I promise to let y’all know just how water resistant this baby really is.

I promise to let y’all know just how water resistant this baby really is.

