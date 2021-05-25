Sweepstakes

Pro-Ject The Beatles SGT. Pepper Essential III, Special Edition Turntable Sweepstakes

Stereophile Staff  |  May 25, 2021

Register to win a Pro-Ject The Beatles SGT. Pepper Essential III, Special Edition Turntable (value $500.00) we are giving away.

According to the company:

"Pro-Ject is celebrating the 54th anniversary of a Beatles' landmark with our "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"-inspired Essential III turntable."

521project_2

"This high-performance table is based on one of our most popular models and features variable 33/45 RPM speeds. It's also one of the most striking pieces in our entire collection. We're excited to be collaborating with our friends at Stereophile and Analog Planet to offer readers a chance to own this historic piece."

Click here for more info.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.

COMMENTS
Ortofan's picture
Submitted by Ortofan on May 25, 2021 - 5:44pm

... the 55th anniversary of a Beatles' landmark?

Nicholalala's picture
Submitted by Nicholalala on May 25, 2021 - 5:59pm

My girlfriend needs a turntable!

2_channel_ears's picture
Submitted by 2_channel_ears on May 25, 2021 - 6:25pm

Here, There and Everywhere

mtrot's picture
Submitted by mtrot on May 25, 2021 - 6:37pm

"Whisper words of wisdom" -- would sound great coming from this Project in my system! Let it be.

atomb's picture
Submitted by atomb on May 25, 2021 - 6:47pm

forever....

Manimaldoug's picture
Submitted by Manimaldoug on May 25, 2021 - 7:10pm

Let it be .. me

Graz1ano's picture
Submitted by Graz1ano on May 25, 2021 - 7:15pm

I will play my new Pro-Ject turntable

stereosnarf's picture
Submitted by stereosnarf on May 25, 2021 - 7:17pm

One of my favorite albums of all time.

Dick James's picture
Submitted by Dick James on May 25, 2021 - 7:17pm

I hope I win

SET Man's picture
Submitted by SET Man on May 25, 2021 - 7:17pm

Hey!
So, I can only play SGT. Pepper album on this turntable?

LostandLazy's picture
Submitted by LostandLazy on May 25, 2021 - 7:40pm

Love the design

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on May 25, 2021 - 7:49pm

...to put this turntable in, to help my mind with wondering...

dsdeschenes's picture
Submitted by dsdeschenes on May 25, 2021 - 8:42pm

Tomorrow Never Knows

noirx7's picture
Submitted by noirx7 on May 25, 2021 - 10:19pm

This is a cool prize!

graveler's picture
Submitted by graveler on May 25, 2021 - 11:41pm

I'll be 64 this year. Really.

MrGneiss's picture
Submitted by MrGneiss on May 26, 2021 - 12:02am

Yes please!! :-D

X