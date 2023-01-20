Sweepstakes

The Dire Straits Money For Nothing Sweepstakes

Stereophile Staff  |  Jan 20, 2023

Register to win a Dire Straits Money For Nothing Vinyl LP (Total value $37.49 ea) we are giving away.

About the prize:

On June 17, Rhino will reissue Money For Nothing, the first Dire Straits greatest hits collection (featuring songs from the band's first five albums), which was originally released in October 1988. Newly remastered by Bob Ludwig, Money For Nothing will be made available in digital and double vinyl formats in early 2023.

Fully remastered by Bob Ludwig, and cut by Bernie Grundman, the Money For Nothing double vinyl reissue includes "Telegraph Road (Live Remix)," which was previously only available on the original CD format, and a previously unreleased alternative live version of "Portobello Belle (Live)." The album is cut over four sides for the first time and is pressed on 180-gram vinyl with original artwork.

Dire Straits straddled the globe with their sophisticated rootsy guitar rock wedded to literate story-telling lyrics. Emerging from the club and pub circuit in 1977, Dire Straits was led by charismatic Geordie singer-songwriter, record producer, and composer Mark Knopfler.

Knopfler is one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Dire Straits' sound defined the late 70s/early 80s with monster global hits such as "Sultans Of Swing," "Romeo And Juliet," "Money For Nothing" and "Walk Of Life" (all included on this release). Dire Straits' 1985 album Brothers In Arms, a global No 1 and double Grammy® Award winner, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. After releasing their final album, On Every Street, in 1991, Knopfler set off on a new path as a solo artist.

Click here for more info about the release.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam (feel free to tell us the name of your favorite record store/vinyl shop, where it is located, and why you love shopping for vinyl there!). Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

COMMENTS
MikeSTL's picture
Submitted by MikeSTL on January 20, 2023 - 6:23pm

I’ve listened to the tracks on this disc so many times. Always enjoyed. Never heard it on vinyl.

dashendorf's picture
Submitted by dashendorf on January 20, 2023 - 7:08pm

Two songs on side A. In particular, Telegraph Road are unforgettable.

Two songs on side A. In particular, Telegraph Road are unforgettable. Vinyl.

liquidsun's picture
Submitted by liquidsun on January 20, 2023 - 11:01pm

Discogs is my favorite record shop :)

MrGneiss's picture
Submitted by MrGneiss on January 21, 2023 - 12:20am

Nice!!

veggieboy2001's picture
Submitted by veggieboy2001 on January 21, 2023 - 5:46am

Dire Straits are classic...I'd love to add that to my collection!

markbrauer's picture
Submitted by markbrauer on January 21, 2023 - 5:49am

I'd do plenty o' nothin' for money

Old Audiophile's picture
Submitted by Old Audiophile on January 21, 2023 - 6:39am

It isn't the biggest brick & motor record shop and I don't get the opportunity to visit very often. However, the people who run the place are very friendly & helpful. If you vinyl heads are ever anywhere near the vicinity, stop into Purchase Street Records in New Bedford, MA, spend some time looking through the stacks and don't be shy about asking for anything specific you may be looking for. BTW, if you like seafood or just love the smell of salt air and like hanging with old salt types, you can't beat the location!

ScottpScott's picture
Submitted by ScottpScott on January 21, 2023 - 7:30am

Friends family co-workers all know I am "into" music. So for Christmas or retirement or birthdays they have been buying me albums. They don't ever ask if I have a turntable. At some point, I will have enough vinyl to be thinking I have to add a turntable.

adeep42's picture
Submitted by adeep42 on January 21, 2023 - 8:42am

Still one of my favorite bands

TPR's picture
Submitted by TPR on January 21, 2023 - 8:59am

This band never goes out of style. I have an unopened box set from the 90's and this would be great for my collection. :)

Unclebob's picture
Submitted by Unclebob on January 21, 2023 - 9:44am

This album would be a nice addition to my collection. Thanks!

wobble52's picture
Submitted by wobble52 on January 21, 2023 - 10:09am

Fab group. I guess it will be on sale at my record shop in Witney UK.

DarkStar_64's picture
Submitted by DarkStar_64 on January 21, 2023 - 11:39am

B-Side Records in Madison, WI is my favorite go to record shop; Been shopping there since 1982! Always have the best selections with a great staff to boot! ;)

