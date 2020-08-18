Summer Vinyl Sweeps which features prizes from VPI/SVS/Nordost and Disney Music Emporium!

Register to win a complete vinyl playback system and stack of records (Value $4,682.44 total) we are giving away!

Prizes from Disney Music Emporium:

Star Wars: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Box Set ($150)

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of one of the most significant soundtracks in film history, Walt Disney Records is set to release a new hologram vinyl version of the remastered original motion picture soundtrack for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: A New Hope. With score conducted and composed by five-time Academy Award®-winning composer John Williams, the 3-LP set features a 48-page hard cover book on 180-gram vinyl. This one-of-a-kind vinyl set, hand etched by Tristan Duke (Jack White's Lazaretto) of Infinity Light Science, offers a 3D hologram experience featuring the Death Star on Disc 1. For optimal viewing, use a direct light source or simply hold a mobile phone flashlight above the vinyl to view the hologram. Disc 2 features the Star Wars 40th Anniversary logo etched into the vinyl. The box set includes rare and never-before-seen photos of the film's production and scoring sessions. Additionally, two essays are featured in the hardcover book. "Tuning Up a Galaxy" written by author Jeff Bond ("Danse Macabre: 25 years of Danny Elfman and Tim Burton," "The Music of Star Trek") focuses on the phenomenon of Star Wars and how John Williams' score changed film music forever. "John Williams' Journey to Star Wars" by Jeff Eldridge discusses John Williams' early career – from his musical heritage to his continuing legacy.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ($25)

Director J.J. Abrams once again takes viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Features a returning cast that includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams and a powerful score by Academy Award winning composer John Williams. 2-disc LP set available on 180-gram vinyl.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($25)

Join the galactic legends of Star Wars in an awesome adventure that follows the Skywalker saga with the music from Star Wars: The Last Jedi on vinyl. Featuring an epic score composed and conducted by John Williams, this music is sure to take you to galaxies unknown.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1 ($35)

This deluxe double vinyl edition of the soundtrack to the James Gunn-directed 2014 film Guardians Of The Galaxy includes classic 1970's songs from the movie like Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling," David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream," 10cc's "I'm Not in Love," the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love," and The Runaways' "Cherry Bomb" plus the film's original - Score composed by Tyler Bates.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 ($35)

Get ready to save the Galaxy…again. Obviously there was just too much awesome to pack into one volume! Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2 two-disc vinyl edition is filled with favorite tracks, deep cuts and new music to use as a playlist while saving the galaxy…again! Featuring a genre-crossing compilation of artists including, Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac, The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff and original music by Tyler Bates, Vol.2 is sure to be legendary.

Bohemian Rhapsody ($35)

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Defying stereotypes and shattering convention, Freddie became one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band with their iconic songs and revolutionary sound through to Live Aid, becoming of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. This epic soundtrack features some of Queen's biggest hits including original studio versions, live versions and more!

Jojo Rabbit ($20)

Set during World War Two, an awkward young German boy whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler has his naïve patriotism tested when he meets a young girl who upends his world views. Score by: Michael Giacchino, directed by: Taika Waititi.

Ford vs Ferrari ($20)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Score by: Marco Beltrami, directed by: James Mangold.

Louis Armstrong / Disney Songs the Satchmo Way ($20)

Featuring Louis Armstrong's last trumpet recordings, "Disney Songs the Satchmo Way" produced by Tutti Camarata includes some of Disney's most beloved favorites including "Heigh-Ho," "The Bare Necessities," "When You Wish Upon a Star" in the classic Satchmo style.

Simply Sherman ($20)

The Sherman brothers were hired by Walt Disney himself as his first and only staff songwriters. Their music has been an important part of motion pictures, theme park attractions, television productions, vinyl records, CDs, and Broadway shows, entertaining millions of people all over the world. Presented here is a collection highlighting the Sherman brothers' incredibly prolific Disney years. This collection features not only their landmark hits from Mary Poppins, Winnie the Pooh, The Jungle Book and 'It's A Small World,' but a number of their other classics as well.

Prize from VPI: The VPI Player Turntable ($1,500)

VPI is a family owned company who has been building products in America for over over 40 years in New Jersey. The VPI Player is an all-in-one solution with a built in MM phono stage, headphone amp, and mounted Audio Technica cartridge. The Player is based on the concept of opening up your box, plugging it in and "playing" your music without any stress of technical background. The entry level product is fully upgradable and a great start to get into high-end listening.

The Player has achieved multiple awards throughout the industry and has become a record store and home system favorite with the ability to plug in any powered speaker or headphone into the built in headphone amp and start listening.

Prizes from SVS: SVS Ultra Bookshelf Speakers ($999.98 a pair) and Prime Wireless Soundbase ($499.99)

SVS Ultra Bookshelf speakers are the rare speaker design that deliver effortless full-range sound and an expansive soundstage with pitch-perfect accuracy and pinpoint imaging. A true reference quality speaker, music lovers celebrate the absolute transparency while home theater fans laud the room-energizing dynamics and palpable bass output. It's an amazingly balanced speaker that radiates acoustic power while rendering the finest details with precision and refinement.

Every design element of the SVS Ultra Bookshelf speakers was scrutinized to achieve cost-no-object audio performance and build quality to create a groundbreaking bookshelf loudspeaker. Countless design innovations and world-class build materials result in reference sound quality and stunning dynamics normally reserved for the world's most expensive speakers.

Whether handling the warm and engaging sound of vinyl or the demanding, multi-layered soundtrack of an action movie, the Ultra Bookshelf speakers deliver a powerful and convincing audio experience and are among the top audio investments available at any price.

The SVS Prime Wireless SoundBase is a versatile audio component that converts any speakers into a high-fidelity smart wireless streaming zone. Renders convincing soundstage and stunning dynamics with pinpoint accurate frequency response, while bringing high-resolution wireless audio streaming, advanced connectivity and smart control to conventional speakers. Features effortless power from 300-watt amplifier (150 watts x 2), WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, control from your mobile device and versatile component connections.

Prime Wireless SoundBase also features a line level output that converts any two-channel system or AV receiver into a smart wireless entertainment hub fit for the most discerning audiophiles. Create a separate stereo zone or transform home theater systems by adding advanced connectivity, control, and wireless access to all your streaming content, all with amazing, reference quality sound.

Prizes from Nordost: Blue Heaven 1.25M Tonearm Cable + Terminated RCA to RCA ($599.99), A Blue Heaven 2 M Power Cord, ($329.99 each), SuperFlatline Speaker Cable 2.5 Meters long with Banana terminations in a Bi-Wire configuration ($367.49)

Nordost is the premier, American-made manufacturer of hifi audio cables and accessories in the consumer electronics industry. Over the past three decades, Nordost has developed an extensive, all-encompassing range of hifi audio solutions. Nordost's groundbreaking proprietary technology and the unique, precise manufacturing practices developed to craft their audio and video cables, power products, and audio enhancers, have revolutionized high fidelity listening.

The cables assembled for this exciting sweepstake, including SuperFlatline Speaker Cables, A Blue Heaven Power Cord, and the Blue Heaven Tonearm Cable+, will give you the perfect introduction to discovering what purpose-built hifi audio cables can do for your sound system. Nordost products allow you to get the best performance possible from your audio components in order to enjoy the pure, unadulterated reality of a live music in the comfort of your own home.

