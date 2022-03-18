Sweepstakes

Carlos Santana's Blessings and Miracles Sweepstakes!

Stereophile Staff  |  Mar 18, 2022

Register to win one of three Carlos Santana Blessings and Miracles Vinyl Editions (value $34.98 each), or a limited edition Carlos Santana hand signed Blessings & Miracles PRS SE Doublecut Electric Guitar (value: $2,995/priceless) we are giving away.

Blessings and Miracles Vinyl LP:
Music legend and guitar master Carlos Santana's latest star-studded masterpiece Blessings and Miracles is out on vinyl March 18, 2022 via BMG. On it, Santana delivers one of the most ambitious, inspired, and magical records of his storied career. There are genre-bending, hook-filled celebrations featuring Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors and Ally Brooke, and thrilling feats of bravura musicianship that pair the guitar master with fellow icons like Chick Corea and Steve Winwood, and knockout rockers with Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Living Colour's Corey Glover, among others.

Click here to buy Blessings and Miracles on vinyl.

“Meeting once again at the intersection of American pop and Latin flair, [Rob] Thomas showcases his signature vocals over Santana's dizzying guitar, congas and a lively horn section…there's a similarly gigantic energy [to 'Smooth'] on 'Move' that's fit for both afternoon cookouts and dance clubs.” - San Francisco Chronicle

“'Joy,' as its title suggests, is a celebratory, uplifting track, though that euphoria is couched in a heavy, yearning groove that blends elements of reggae, blues, gospel, and country.” - Rolling Stone

Carlos Santana Hand Signed Blessings & Miracles PRS SE Doublecut Guitar:
Featuring the artwork from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release, this Santana Student Edition PRS is a must have for any collector. This is a very limited run of these guitars. Initial print is 1 of 17 Guitars. This guitar is hand signed by Carlos Santana.

The mahogany body and 22-fret mahogany wide-fat neck combine to give this guitar its warm, woody tone and focused mid-range, making sure you fit into every mix just right. This guitar comes decked out with all the classic PRS appointments, including a rosewood fretboard with iconic bird inlays and PRS-designed humbucking pickups and stoptail bridge.

Specifications: Top Wood - Maple with Flame Maple Veneer (no veneer on opaque finishes) Back Wood - Mahogany Number of Frets - 22 Scale Length - 24.5" Neck Wood - Mahogany Fretboard Wood - Rosewood Fretboard Inlays - Birds Neck Shape - Wide Fat Bridge - PRS Designed Tremolo Tuners - PRS Designed Tuners Hardware Type - Nickel Treble Pickup - PRS SE 245 Treble Bass Pickup - PRS SE 245 Bass Controls Volume and Tone Control with 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector

Please note, the color of the headstock and body of the guitar may vary from the photo.

Click here for more info about the guitar.

To enter the sweepstakes, all you need is an account on this website. If you don't already have one, click on the link labeled "register" at the bottom of this announcement or "LOG IN/JOIN" in the nav bar at the right. Then, enter a username and a valid e-mail address, and click on the "Create new account" button. A message will be automatically sent to the e-mail address you specified, which will include a link to activate the account.

The final step (and only step for those who already have an account) is to log in and leave a comment right here on this announcement—any single comment will do, as long as it's not profane or spam. Then, when the sweepstakes closes, a lucky commenter will be chosen at random to receive the prize. So post a comment, and good luck!

For complete sweepstakes rules, click here.

