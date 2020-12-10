Looking Back at Fleetwood Mac

|Columns
I can see FM as a repertorial 'Constant' for nearly every audiophile today.
I'm not quite an audiophile yet I keep returning to this groups music for a little bit of their unique mood building.
I've never known of or read any of Professor Swenson's commentary/critque until a few moments ago as I listened to his lecture on Louis Armstrong ( my childhood popular Music-King ).
I'm wondering if Fleetwood's Career details are important or significant compared to their musical performances that I have on my traveling/Shirt pocket Hifi rig. Knowing about them doesn't hurt, does it?
A lifetime of Credentialed Music Curating is a Story I'd like revealed. Mr.Swenson is the interesting Story! I hope the Audiophiliac gets around to a multi-part YouTube Series with this Luminary.
Thank you for teaching, it seems obvious you have this vast culture waiting to be 'permanently' recorded and documented.
Tony in Venice hoping with fingers crossed
ps. or Mr.Micallef's YouTube Channel documentary ( probably a better place/fit than Mr.SG's channel )