Gray Forecast or Silver Lining?

Social distancing. Flattening the curve. These expressions are embedded in our collective psyche as we to try to keep COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus that causes it at bay. Few of us who live through this will ever forget them.
But life and work must somehow go on, if at a slower pace than before. Even now—as I write, just a couple of weeks after the earliest stay-at-home order went into effect, in California—the pandemic anxiety and resulting closures have businesses across all sectors taking a huge hit. Today's unemployment numbers were staggering, dwarfing those at the peak of the 2008 financial crisis. High-end audio—a specialty niche within the luxury market—is hardly immune.
Stereophile wanted to find out more about how COVID-19 was impacting the audio industry—how companies and people are coping and adapting to an unpredictable and unprecedented situation that's still unfolding, changing daily. Also: What else is on manufacturers' minds? What are they anticipating? Could there perhaps—strange as it sounds—be a silver lining to all this? Not everyone, it turns out, is entirely glum.
Let's get the bad news out of the way first. People are dying—although so far we've heard of no major figures in our own industry who have passed on. There have been layoffs—lots of them apparently—although few are willing to talk about them. One who is is Bill Low, founder and CEO of California-based AudioQuest. Low provided Stereophile with a statement, with excerpts from a recent email addressed to his employees:
For only the second time in the forty years of AudioQuest, we have had to lay off people and make adjustments that are based not on the merit of the employee, but based on the extent to which the company can remain afloat without their valuable contributions. Some of the most valuable people the company has ever employed—irreplaceable people who had been with the company for decades—have been let go. . . .
"I apologize deeply and profoundly that I can offer no more hope other than that our heroic managers and I have stepped up to the plate to do our best to keep our intentions to regrow alive. Maybe that process can begin before the end of the year. . . ."
AudioQuest's Stephen Mejias later sent an email adding that, because of Netherlands policies that ensure job stability, no layoffs have occurred among the company's European staff: 38 people, all told. AudioQuest is operating at reduced capacity, for the health and safety of the staff (many of them working from home), but the company is continuing to process and ship orders.
We're not here to circulate hearsay—we won't be repeating anything specific we could not confirm—but we've heard numerous credible reports of layoffs, including at well-established companies. "The whole industry is being filled with layoffs, and no one is talking about it," Mat Weisfeld, president of VPI Industries, says. "It's as if these companies don't want to talk about it because it's going to make them look weak. And I'm like, 'No, this doesn't make you look weak, it makes you look like [the industry is] in a crisis, because we are.'"
At the time of this writing, some 35 states have ordered people to stay at home, except for essential activities like grocery shopping and dog-walking, in order to slow the transmission of the virus. Companies deemed "essential" are allowed to remain open, but the definition of "essential" varies from state to state.
In phone interviews and email exchanges, a common theme emerged: people and companies doing their best to stay the course however they can. Two company leaders uttered the phrase "keep on rocking and rolling." "So far, so good" was also uttered twice by company heads. All the companies we contacted that remain operational are stepping up their sanitary practices, keeping hand sanitizer handy, arranging for some employees to work from home, ensuring that on-site staff follow CDC guidelines.
For some, this is a time for introspection. "This situation certainly pushes us to pause and evaluate every aspect of our business," MSB Technology CEO Jonathan Gullman told Stereophile, via email. "But for every challenge, there's a solution. No audio shows? Maybe we need to work on more online video to compensate. Will our team have to spend more time working remotely? Then we'll improve our online systems, communication, and networking software. Are we short-handed for daily operations? Then we'll improve documentation and company organization."
California, which is home to MSB and many other audio companies, is on lockdown. MSB's whole production team has been furloughed, but all are receiving some compensation and full health insurance and other benefits. In the meantime, principals Jonathan and his brother/business partner Daniel are "holding down the fort."
Pushing Plans And Pivoting
COVID-19 has led two companies—Schitt Audio and VPI Industries—to accelerate plans already in the works. Push came to shove, you might say.
Schiit, which has headquarters in Santa Clarita, California, sells its products direct online, via brick-and-mortar dealers, and also at its own shop, which it calls the Schiitr, and which is closed until COVID-19 subsides. Although some of its 20 employees are now working from home, the company is still operational, for service, support, shipping, and so on.
"Some people are actually going into the office because under California's rules, we are considered an essential business, or at least that's what our lawyer [said]," Schiit cofounder and analog designer Jason Stoddard told Stereophile. "Our lawyer was okay with us continuing as long as we did all isolation measures and posted the right signs and everything." Stoddard, who says he dislikes the phrase "social distancing," has divided the production staff into two shifts within an 18,000-square-foot building so that employees "basically each get their own house to roam around in." His staff is working voluntarily, knowing they can take a fully paid leave of absence if they want to. Very few have accepted that option, he says.
The key thing is an over reliance on manufacturing and parts coming from China in high-end audio.
I was gladdened by the news that VPI are doing what they can to make a positive difference in the unfolding events surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Relative to large producers of hand sanitizer, VPI production is surely tiny, but the importance is large if it prevents just one infection that might otherwise take a life.
Kudos to VPI.
"With so much of the population at home, isn't this an opportunity for people to start thinking more about improving their stereos?
""Everyone is time poor," B&W's Andy Kerr says. "If it's one thing this [situation] has put back into people's lives, it's getting the gift of time back." To that end, he wonders if perhaps sheltering at home will remind people why they paid money for their hi-fi systems in the first place.
AudioQuest's Mejias says this: "We've often said that a good hi-fi is not a luxury but a necessity. In times such as these, the truth behind that philosophy is only more apparent. Will there be a long-term return to listening to music as a dedicated activity? We can only hope!"
...there is so much to admire here. VPI and Audioquest are fine companies and Stephen Mejias was an insightful writer when he was on staff at Stereophile. But I'm a little put off by Stephen's quote. My wife is a nurse in New York City. You know what's "a necessity in times like these?": face masks, gloves, ventilators, and ICU beds. "A good hifi" is simply not. Although a good system is nice to come home to, my wife can't even come home for fear of infecting our family.
I am not sure what you are put off by? If you were a healthcare provider or a worker cleaning or technician unknowingly exposing themselves, you would get it. To be honest, in these times, I am kind of put off that you are put off.
All I was saying was that in a time where it's hard for healthcare workers to get the necessary protection to keep them safe; where it's hard for hospitals to get the necessary equipment to save lives; where it's hard for consumers to get such basic necessary items as water or toilet paper; it's a bit tone deaf to describe a "good hifi" as a "necessity."
Perhaps my living in the hardest hit part of the country with a spouse who is dealing with the epidemic on the front lines makes me a little more appreciative of what is truly a 'necessity..
Agree.
I appreciate your response. Stay well.
But I don't share your perspective. There are different imperatives for different circumstances. Right now, for healthcare workers and those afflicted, PPE's and ventilators are unquestionably more vital. But even here in New York City--ground zero--life goes on for most of us. We can be (and are) sympathetic toward those fighting the fight against this disease, but for most of us--and the vast majority are not infected, not so far--life goes on. And life will continue to go on when this crisis is over. There are things we can learn from a crisis like this, about what we value and what it means to be human. About what gives us solace in difficult times.
On the day before New Yorkers were locked down, I assisted my wife in collecting PPE's from university science labs; we delivered a truckload to Columbia Presbyterian. They were thrilled to have them. The next day, we were instructed to stay home. So we did.
I understand very well the vital need for PPEs, ventilators, treatments, cures, vaccines. Saving life is the great imperative when life is in jeopardy. But in other times--and also, for some, in those very same times--knowing how to live well and meaningfully can also be vital. It isn't a contest.
Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile
hello, Mr. Mmole. My heart is with you and your family. Thank you for your work and sacrifice. Please understand that for "Some" people, the OCD of audiophilia is LIKE medicine for the mind. a neato hi-fi is part of the mental health that keeps us at home instead of going out to look for something to do. writing artists should be allowed a bit of poetic license in these very stressfull times. indeed, broad generalizations that a hi-fi is a necessity are absolutely wrong. However, an indication that a neato hi-fi may help many, many, many people with the mental health to keep them OUT of hospitals is ok. In moderation, in Sharing the burden and Not turning on each other. Etc. Etc. Etc. I send you and Everyone much Love. Be Well and Healthy.
Hmm, wishful thinking.
All that momentum building, poof, in only a short few weeks.
Foundational Industries are being crushed.
Lives and Careers are stalling and uncontrollably nose-diving like those 737 Max events.
Americans just completed the 10 year recovery process that began with the 2008 financial crisis.
Now this....
Overall, we as a Nation are better equipped to handle the Financials that any of the other Industrial Nations but we are gonna feel pain.
Discretionary purchases are the lowest Priority so daddy's purchase of that $14,000 Mono phono cartridge will have to be....
Of course, those top 10% folks won't be feeling anyone's pain, Private Jets and Helicopter Taxis will still Fly.
but...
We citizen deplorables still don't have Masks, Tests, Vaccine.
Thank you, the Mail is still running.
Fingers Crossed
Bon Vivant
Tony in Venice
My friend, 2000 years ago we could barely support about 500million people on earth. Now, billions!!! We'll ge through this. I have met many beautifully intelligent young people, so I am confident that this currently underappreciated generation will pull through.
Hope. Hope. Hope. Be Well!
We as an industry have to come together to battle the downfall of high end audio, which has started before the covid-19.. make it affordable and accessible to average people, even those hit hard by covid-19 but still love music.. not just the top 10% or top 1%.
We have just finished developing an online tool (www.wheretolisten.biz) to connect audiophiles, brands and dealers alike.. As part of contribution to the industry to sustain this difficult time, we decide to open it for FREE TO ALL to use indefinitely till the Covid-19 is behind us..
If we all put our heads together, we may have a solution to come out of this crisis stronger than before..
Happy Listening.
Great a headline picture of how NOT to wear a mask. A complete and utter failure, cannot even follow a few simple pictorial instructions on the side of a box. As fitted offers practically zero protection. Darwinism ?
There are some who may wonder why the industry is feeling it as much as they are "as people staying home will likely want to listen more". Reality is many people staying home are wondering how they are going to pay next weeks bills when they have no income coming in, not looking to buy new equipment, except maybe for a select few.
No industry is exempt from the claws of Covid. As a healthcare worker, I have heard people say, "well your industry is protected". NO, actually the reverse. Almost 70-80% of cash flow in healthcare comes from elective procedures which are on lock-down. Doctors, nurses and just about all healthcare workers are taking huge salary cuts. Quite frankly, after a grueling days work I rather listen to my iPhone chilling in bed than my fancy stereo.
On the bright side, this will pass. Not sure how many of those reading are in the USA, but things, with the exception of a few hot-spots are improving on multiple fronts no matter how the news portrays it. New point of service testing (from Abbott) will greatly help. New mass testing with Roche's COBA 6800 and 8800 as well as a variety of other companies will make a huge difference in determining the epidemiological spread, the true nature/number of "asymptomatic" individuals in our geographically disparate country/states/counties, a huge issue relative to just about every other location around the world. Many things are happening that should be encouraging to all and not just in the testing arena. We are in a way fortunate to be the biggest technological revolution ever and I am not talking computers, but Biotech and Pharma. I have never seen the kinds of things coming as fast as furious as they are now. This not just for Covid, but all of healthcare.
I feel for all those impacted from a health and welfare standpoint and hope we all come out of this for the better. People are obviously suffering and my best wishes to all and hope we all come out better when this passes, which it will.
"always look on the bright side of life, tadum, tadum tadum tadum, tadum tadum."
'Here comes the Sun ...... It's alright' :-) ........
'Stay Home' ........ Big & Rich :-) .........