Audio Element Carlsbad Grand Opening

Stereophile Staff  |  Oct 27, 2023

Saturday November 4th, 10am–4pm. Listening sessions and open house at Audio Element's Carlsbad location: 5235 Avenida Encinas Suite A, Carlsbad, California. In attendance will be representatives of Cardas Audio, Dan D’Agostino, dCS Audio, Musical Surroundings, Transparent Audio, VTL Amplifiers, and Wilson Audio Specialties.

For more information, call (760) 814-8009. Please RSVP at Constant Contact

remlab's picture
Submitted by remlab on October 27, 2023 - 6:06pm

..high end audio establishment to flourish here in Carlsbad. They'll do quite well, I'm sure.

My son RSVP’d, very exciting.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on October 28, 2023 - 11:57pm

In my forthcoming feature on Audio Video 2023 in Warsaw, you'll read how Harbeth is addressing this. Please stay tuned.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on October 29, 2023 - 12:35am

Audio Element's business has continued to grow because of the sincerity, dedication, and integrity of family and staff. Congratulations on the expansion.

X