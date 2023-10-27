Audio Element Carlsbad Grand Opening

|
..high end audio establishment to flourish here in Carlsbad. They'll do quite well, I'm sure.
Saturday November 4th, 10am–4pm. Listening sessions and open house at Audio Element's Carlsbad location: 5235 Avenida Encinas Suite A, Carlsbad, California. In attendance will be representatives of Cardas Audio, Dan D’Agostino, dCS Audio, Musical Surroundings, Transparent Audio, VTL Amplifiers, and Wilson Audio Specialties.
For more information, call (760) 814-8009. Please RSVP at Constant Contact
Real? Is this for real?
What an outdated patriarchal photo in terms of composition. He sitting, she standing behind him. Don't they know anything about good manners? Etiquette? It's like I look at a picture of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin and we all know about her and them, or about Serge and Charlotte.
Go listen to some music, relax a bit, this micro-agression will pass.
The guy listens to speakers while facing the wrong direction!
Plus, way too nearfield. Her hair isn’t being blown back by the sound!
And, the coup de grâce: no cable lifters! Amazing how these indispensable sonic enhancers are failing to show up in so many high end demos.
Nobody ranted about the cost of the gear in the photo!
My son RSVP’d, very exciting.
Oh, and you apparently don't know what gaslighting is. At all.
Mark Phillips,
Contributor, SoundStage! Network.
I know exactly what it is: trying to convince me that my eyes are lying and that repulsive 350lb plus woman with purple hair is actually beautiful(and healthy).
And facts don't care about your feelings.
Your ignorant and repulsive opinions aren't actually fact. And your example isn't gaslighting, just you showing us exactly who you are.
Nobody in the picture above has purple hair or weighs anywhere close to 350 pounds. They're not even 350lbs *combined*. I feel sorry for anyone unfortunate enough to be in a relationship with you, but I suspect that those are rare and short.
Here is an example of gaslighting, please note that it requires *facts* and not your skeevy opinions:
-
A person catches their spouse having carnal relations with someone else in their bed. The spouse denies anything more than tea and crumpets ever happened; and you are insane to think otherwise. "Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?" <- that is gaslighting.
-
Oh, and judging by the amount of adult content made and consumed featuring large women (and men!) your *opinion* is hardly universal, and likely in the minority based on evolution and reproductive biology (aka science).
With little regard and no respect,
Mark Phillips.
Great ironic 70’s throwback photo, clearly a joke - no one does this sort of thing anymore.
The thing that really struck me was the size of the room. In the UK, 95% (99% ?) of us can only dream about a hifi space that big. When reviewers suggest we move our speakers 4ft from the front wall, you can probably hear our laughter across the pond.
In my forthcoming feature on Audio Video 2023 in Warsaw, you'll read how Harbeth is addressing this. Please stay tuned.
..where the band leader looked on us from the back seat.
Audio Element's business has continued to grow because of the sincerity, dedication, and integrity of family and staff. Congratulations on the expansion.