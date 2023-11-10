Gryphon Unveils the Diablo 333 at Two Dealer Events

|
Yes these high bias BJT amps are bad for the environment, but they sound the best.
We are a bit like "environmentalist surfers" that ride surfboards that last a season or two and end in landfill, that are the worst pollution product ever to manufacture and dispose of.
But these amps drive real loads, not just a 20 "peak amps" like Class-D mosfets, but can do twice as many "continuous amps" into hard loads.
Can't wait for JA to bench test this one, (and not have to use the AP AUX-0025 filter) so we see what really coming out of it's rear end.
Cheers George