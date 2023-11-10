Gryphon Unveils the Diablo 333 at Two Dealer Events

Gryphon’s highly anticipated Diablo 333 Integrated Amplifier will make its North American dealer debut on Thursday 16 November, 11am–6pm, at The Sound Environment in Omaha, Nebraska. Anthony Chiarella, Gryphon's North American director of sales and marketing, will present the amplifier and be available to answer questions and discuss the Gryphon brand. Appointments are recommended. After 6pm, The Sound Environment will host an official presentation, with all invited. For more information or to book an appointment, please contact Charlie Santmire by email at info@soundenvironment.com or by phone: (402) 391-3842.

The following day, Friday 17 November, Anthony will present the 333 at Gryphon’s Chicago-area Dealer, Kyomi Audio, in Addison, Illinois. Kyomi's owner, George Vatchnadze, is a world-renowned concert pianist and professor whose knowledge of music and reproduced sound is unsurpassed. Anthony will present during showroom hours, and George will host a special event after 7pm. For more information, please contact George Vatchnadze by email at info@kyomiaudio.com or by phone: (312) 513-2759.