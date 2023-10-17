|
A Special Lenbrook/DALI event in Western Massachusetts
Stereophile Staff | Oct 17, 2023
On Monday, 23 October from 9–5, representatives of Lenbrook will be presenting the new DALI KORE loudspeakers at Safe and Sound, 675 Fuller Rd. in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Lenbrook's Brian Farley and David Dunn will be in attendance. For more information, call (413) 594-6460. No RSVP required—just stop by!
© 2023 Stereophile
