Marantz 70th Anniversary Experience in NYC Open to the Public

Marantz, the iconic company started by audio pioneer Saul Marantz in 1953, is inviting the public to visit a 7000-square-foot immersive, interactive exhibit in New York City to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The House of Marantz at Spring Studios, in the city’s trendy TriBeCa section, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 12, between 11am and 7pm. Admission is free. The exhibit will include:

A museum featuring rare audio gear and highlighting the history of hi-fi to commemorate the brand’s 70-year legacy

A headphone listening station showcasing Marantz amplifiers with headphones from sister brand Denon

A record store stocked by Vinyl Me Please

Coffee from Intelligentsia Coffee and a selection of wines curated by master sommelier Grant Reynolds of Parcelle at Café du Son

Spring Studios is a short distance from the entrance to the Holland Tunnel in Lower Manhattan. The address is:

Spring Studios

6 St. Johns Ln.

New York, NY



Walk-ins are welcome to stop by for a self-guided tour, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged in order to ensure access to 30-minute listening sessions that will run throughout the day. Click here to secure your spot.