Lenbrook Acquires MQA

Jason Victor Serinus  |  Sep 19, 2023

Note: This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they unfold.

Lenbrook Corp, the privately owned Canadian enterprise whose holdings include NAD electronics, PSB speakers, and Bluesound (the maker of the BluOS music operating software system) has acquired the assets of MQA, Ltd, including MQA technology and the SCL6. The press release announcing the acquisition, which went public September 19 at 8am EDT, notes that the deal "further solidifies Lenbrook's commitment to excellence and innovation in the evolving landscape of audio technology."

The announcement ends months of speculation that began in April, when MQA entered receivership. An accompanying FAQ affirms that "As one of MQA's most significant licensees and also the owner of the award winning BluOS high-res content platform . . . Lenbrook is in the business of providing high resolution audio experiences [to] informed customers who appreciate innovation and value having options . . . We believe MQA fits this mission as the research that makes up the foundations of the technology are based on neuroscience and cutting-edge digital sampling. Although MQA is a digital technology, it is an analog-to-analog conception and not simply a digital codec. Put simply, the MQA Encoder corrects for the A/D converter, 'deblurs' that signal and then uses a package that is much more efficient than regular PCM. Fans of MQA speak to its improved transparency, noise stability and temporal effects."

MQA has attracted many critics since the technology's release several years ago. Lenbrook's FAQ addresses the controversy head-on. "We have always found it unfortunate that the core attributes of what we understand MQA to be seemed lost in a distorted narrative around some of the technical nuances in its implementation," the FAQ states. "In this fray, the artist-first origins of MQA and the sheer technical elegance of its handling of the entire audio signal path got muddled. We are excited to have the opportunity to clarify the narrative and build on the technology in ways that can better demonstrate their true value, while also promoting innovation in a specialty and premium audio industry that thrives on healthy discussion, subjective views, and debate.

"Lenbrook's position is that anyone doing work to advance audio processing and sound reproduction is positively contributing to the vibrancy of the industry. The vitriol directed towards innovations like MQA and what it means to those creating, delivering, and listening to better sounding music has always disappointed us when the technology and the patents that underpin it are so novel.

"We prefer instead to build off the fact that many influential content creators and reviewers absolutely understood that MQA was not really about 1s and 0s. We also believe that differing opinions is what makes this industry healthy—for example, we do not believe in one way to design a speaker and carefully approach product development in ways that offer differentiation and respect for individual listening preferences. A specialty hi-fi industry where there is no debate or new ideas would be commoditized far too quickly."

Lenbrook affirms that MQA "was born of a vision that a group of like-minded musicians and audio engineers had to give musicians the tools they needed to capture their works in high resolution . . . We have listened extensively to MQA content and believe in the results of what we actually hear."

The affirmation of MQA as a vital, high-resolution codec that honors the intent of artists and engineers was echoed by prominent Grammy winning producers and engineers. Reached in Norway, 2L's Morten Lindberg stated via email, "I've had the great pleasure and privilege to work with Bob Stuart since the early days of his development of MQA. Thru hundreds of critical listening hours, I have really come to appreciate this tool brought to our sonic craft. I'm very optimistic to the future of MQA. And for the record: I have absolutely no business interests in any of the companies."

In the press release, Lindberg stated, "For 2L, using MQA has allowed us to enhance the experience of our recordings, beyond the raw capture, with increased access to sonic details, transparency and lower listening fatigue."

George Massenburg, Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award winning producer and recording engineer, also lent his endorsement. "I'm so relieved that MQA and SCL6 will continue under Lenbrook," he stated for the press release. "MQA's technology, with its faithful rendering of detail, complexity, and soundstage, gave us the reason to go back into the recording studio and reverse a 20-year decline in the quality of audio delivery methods."

A "select group" of MQA's UK-based employees are joining the Lenbrook team. These employees will remain in the UK. While Bob Stuart, MQA's inventor/founder, will not join Lenbrook as an employee, he will serve in an advisory capacity focusing on MQA and SCL-6 product development. The licensing model for MQA and SCL6 will not change. The press release noted that record labels, artists, and producers continue to encode and upload new music in MQA to Tidal daily. "We also support consumer choice, and [Tidal's] current 'Max' labelling does not allow consumers to search for content in their preferred format easily and that is where our reservations about it come in." Recent changes to the Tidal app blurred this distinction, but Tidal appears to be stepping back this change.

Lenbrook describes SQL6, a more recently developed technology from the MQA team, as a "time-domain optimized scalable codec" with applications in wireless audio. "The technology is versatile and also suitable for applications in streaming and broadcast. SCL6 provides studio-quality sound even at low data rates and can be scaled rapidly and without audible interruptions. It is also worth noting that SCL6 is source agnostic, supporting PCM audio as well as MQA."

In a May 2023 Industry Update that appeared in the print edition of Stereophile, Julie Mullins discussed SCL6, which at the time was being marketed as "MQair." Billed as "an advanced codec created to offset wireless streaming's bit-depth and sample-rate transmission limitations," she described it as "the equivalent of a Bluetooth audio codec that utilized core MQA ideas." SCL6 is said to be scalable from below 200kbps to20Mbps, covering Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and WiFi connections. SCL6 supports MQA and PCM datastreams with a sample rate up to 384kHz.

Lenbrook brand PSB, which has long made Bluetooth-based noise-canceling headphones, has announced that it will release a headphone in the first quarter of 2024 that incorporates the SCL6 codec via Sonical's CosmOS, an "ear-computing platform" incorporating a microchip designed for wireless headphones and earbuds. Sonical says that CosmOS uses UWB radio technology that provides a higher data rate and very low latency for more accurate sound and performance, offering potential advantages to headphone manufacturers and users worldwide.

Check back for updates.

Footnote: Stereophile's coverage of MQA can be found here.

COMMENTS
cgh's picture
Submitted by cgh on September 19, 2023 - 5:44am

Wait a few months, rebrand it with a new name, and re-launch it as something new and shiny. Certain facts that are always conveniently left out of this story is the marketing hype around the original launch. Something like this will always have its detractors, but the roll out of v1.0 was nonsense talk, and you can't fault an incredulous group of people salivating for the next best thing to kick the tires and call BS. Good luck to Lenbrook and thank you if this creates a path forward that buries the MQA name in the history books.

miguelito's picture
Submitted by miguelito on September 19, 2023 - 5:49am

the vitriol came from blatant mischaracterizations of what MQA was. "As the artist intended" Really? What artist validates the CHANGES MQA makes to the sound - and when? And why? Are you telling me high end digital workstations cannot get the sound right? I could go on and on... But I will also say I am in favor of new tech, but not in favor of tech that is trying to fix a problem that does not exist.

mns3dhm's picture
Submitted by mns3dhm on September 19, 2023 - 9:13am

+1

JRT's picture
Submitted by JRT on September 19, 2023 - 6:28am

Like MP3, MQA is lossy compression, while FLAC is lossless.

While lossless FLAC is free, lossy MQA is proprietary and promoted due to profit motives.

Stereophile more usually promotes perfectionist audio, and lossy MQA does not advance that agenda, rather advances the agenda of the rights holder promoting the non-free proprietary lossy compression technology.

Poor Audiophile's picture
Submitted by Poor Audiophile on September 19, 2023 - 6:11am

Looks like it didn't generate much profit.

JRT's picture
Submitted by JRT on September 19, 2023 - 6:44am

Do you really think Bob Stuart did not generate any significant personal income from MQA?

Poor Audiophile's picture
Submitted by Poor Audiophile on September 19, 2023 - 7:12am

I don't have a clue and I doubt you do either. My point was, if they were in "receivership" I think that means they were broke.

cgh's picture
Submitted by cgh on September 19, 2023 - 7:36am

It might be more complicated than that. I have no info and am speculating. Perhaps the name has value (was was involved in a contingent capital deal that collateralized the name of a well known large cap company, the name having a measurable $ value) and perhaps the company itself has future value, which is common in bankruptcies. It's a liquidity problem. They may have done analysis and determined that there's a decent multiple on ebitda internationally. They may have use cases for any tech, MQA or other skunkworks, at the other companies under their umbrella. It could be a play on patents. Who knows. While they were most certainly broke, I assume that means that they couldn't keep the lights on, not that there wasn't some non-zero trailing residual value that the bean counters figured out. Or it could have simply been a bail out to help a buddy mash the company through the legal sausage making process of receivership. Who knows. I've tried to not contribute residuals when I play music on Tidal so hopefully my meager contributions didn't factor into the math. Like many of us I was thoroughly annoyed by the whole fiasco.

hfvienna's picture
Submitted by hfvienna on September 19, 2023 - 6:39am

Nonsense does not get right if repeated many times. Look into details of MQA solution to find out why the "lossy" claim is pure nonsense.

Kursun's picture
Submitted by Kursun on September 19, 2023 - 7:22am

@hfvienna

If you don't know MQA is a lossy format that's purely your problem.

Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) is a proprietary audio coding standard for lossy digital audio compression.

Not only that, it's a scheme to cash in from all sections of the audio industry.

They had claimed that it's better than the original! Ha Ha Ha!

Glotz's picture
Submitted by Glotz on September 19, 2023 - 12:09pm

The package containing data is lossy, not the data. It has no lossy data audio compression. The delivery package vs the data itself is what you fail to understand.

See below at JA's statement.

John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on September 19, 2023 - 7:00am
JRT wrote:
Like MP3, MQA is lossy compression, while FLAC is lossless.

While it is true that the bits in an MQA-encoded file are not the same as those in the original hi-rez file, this does not necessarily mean that the format is "lossy" in the manner that MP3, AAC, etc are lossy.

MQA takes advantage of the fact that all recorded music has a random noisefloor that is higher in amplitude than the LSBs. This allows a technique called "steganography" to be used to create a buried data channel - see www.researchgate.net/publication/45949372_Steganography-The_Art_of_Hiding_Data .

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

DH's picture
Submitted by DH on September 19, 2023 - 11:36pm

Lossless: means the file can be uncompressed and produce a bit perfect copy of the original file. That's the definition.

MQA cannot do that.
Ergo: lossy

MQA was forced to stop claiming it's product was lossy and then use the claim of "perceptually lossless".

That claim is quite debateable.

And neither side of the argument claims that MQA files sound identical to the source file.

So let's stop using the false MQA newspeak version of the term lossless.

miguelito's picture
Submitted by miguelito on September 19, 2023 - 9:30am

I don't necessarily have a problem with lossy compression. Every part of the chain in our systems compresses and mangles the signal. "Perceptually lossless" is a term Bob Stuart used and I don't necessarily have a problem with it. But why do it? If you had a bandwidth problem to fix, just consider FLAC at 96KHz/18bit or something along those lines.

But MQA is many things. Amongst a bunch it is a "condiment" added to music (always sounded to me like a sprinkle of autotune was added to the music). I like the effect but after a while it seems it is the same across the board.

The part where it became damaging in my opinion was when redbook 16/44.1 files get replaced by 16/44.1 MQA files. In this case there is no unfolding possible, and some bandwidth is required for MQA authentication, so you end up with something that is LESS than redbook in resolution, albeit with some umame sprinkled on... Good? Not good in my opinion.

I will add that White Glove MQA releases are generally great. In particular, I purchased two of Aretha's albums (Lady Soul and I Never Loved..) because I think these are the best digital transfers I have heard (and I own most if not all of them). Is this something to do with MQA per-se, or is it careful remastering, or is it the beautification MQA puts into the music? I don't know.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on September 19, 2023 - 9:28am

I've compared some of Warner's 16/44.1 files to the 16/44.1 MQA files and have consistently felt that latter sound superior. I've also compared Peter McGrath's original 16/44.1 files to their MQA remakes. No contest.

miguelito's picture
Submitted by miguelito on September 19, 2023 - 11:44am

Herb has mentioned to me the McGrath files, but they are un-obtainium so I cannot say. I presume what you hear is coming from the beautification it introduces to the sound. Sound engineers have said the sound after MQA processing is different than the original sound - and that is with a digital master delivered to the MQA team. So there's clearly some very precise DSP applied, which I will say I often like, same as I like MORE soy sauce on my sushi.

Also, I used the term "damaging" and I meant a less-than-redbook file is something I dislike even if the condiment makes it sound better. It is NOT the original sound. And in most cases it is not validated by anyone as the vast majority of MQA files are done without validation.

cognoscente's picture
Submitted by cognoscente on September 19, 2023 - 7:10am

Why lose anything at all with lossless if you don't have to lose anything with AIFF, the maximum quality through uncompromised music files? Another disadvantage of streaming, after all, you get lower quality, data costs are the largest cost item for the providers of streamed music, they have a vested interest in keeping data costs as low as possible and therefore do not provide you with the best quality, in addition to the disadvantage that owning (music) gives you more freedom and less dependence. Less (music at your disposal) is more (quality).

supamark's picture
Submitted by supamark on September 19, 2023 - 8:39am

but it seems to me that they're finally going the direction (try to replace Bluetooth for wireless audio connectivity) they should have gone years ago. Regardless of your opinion about MQA, ya gotta admit it sounds better than Bluetooth audio (and can do hi-rez).

If they could have implemented a version for satellite radio (which sounds awful) that would have been cool but it's way too late for that.

Bluetooth's real advantage is that it was made an open standard in the late 1990's and is also a general data exchange protocol, but there are still fees associated with implementing it.

Mark Phillips,
Contributor, Soundstage! Network

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on September 19, 2023 - 9:20am

I am agnostic regarding MQA's proper place in the pantheon of audiophile playback. In general, the fewer arbiters telling us what artists and listeners want is likely best.

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on September 19, 2023 - 9:29am

I know that in terms of file sharing, the size of the file was always the issue. Once you get above redbook, 24/48 24/96, and 24/192 are large files and took up great space. Now that HD space is cheap this is no longer the issue.

I am surprised that over the years since 24/96 files could be burned on DVDs as DVD-V, that 24/96 did not become a high-rez standard has they could be manufactured and sold as DVD's and are playable on most DVD and Blu-ray players like I have done to my own files for the last 15+ years. I know that the industry did not want those high rez files out on the lose for folks to rip and steal, which is the main reason I would think for an MQA format as you must buy a decoder to extract THAT data.

Is this not the same reason that DSD did not go over well as you needed a dedicated player and many were over $1k early on while the usual CD player was half that and seemed adequate for most music lovers.

Sadly now you can buy a DAC that with USB can play the DSD files from your computer, but you can't use that same DAC to upgrade the SACD sound in that player. SACD died due to all the hardware problems, mixing and mastering. Plus, the UHF noise was always an issue.

I have long loved recording in 2496 and am now using 2448 to keep file sizes down and the sound is as good as I need it to be. I think most of us are over the format war. I do wish NAD well.

Kursun's picture
Submitted by Kursun on September 19, 2023 - 9:11am

I believe flacs use the same amount of file size for silence and music, making it a wasteful format in terms of hdd space. Late Ken Ishiwata had mentioned this problem and pointed out DSD being a better choice.

I have a DSD image music archive and am very pleased with its audio quality.

UHF noise? Shouldn't it be more of a problem for the bats? :)

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on September 19, 2023 - 10:06am

Is only an issue in terms of the overall noise floor. If SACD had used steep cut off filters above 45KHZ no one would know it is there. We use them in CDs at just over 22khz. Why DSD left it to exist I don't know.

The issue for SACD/DSD is the recording and mastering hardware which is costly. If you go back to the Stereophile archive and read the writings of JA and the K622 project, Tony Faulkner touches on this. Tony's recording work is always excellent. I was just playing the LP and the SACD last night.

To me the problem is always the recording gear noise floor from 20hz-to 20khz. There are folks doing work where the noise floor right before the music starts in a track that is -60 to -50db which should never be happening in this century. Is it the room or the gear? What ever, but it should not be that hard to get at least -75db today. I have achieved -80db in my home studio with dedicated AC lines with filtering and the HVAC system off. That does not ever approach the theoretical -96 db of CDs.

Sadly, the industry has always dictated what the customer received either as an LP, R2R tape, cassettes with Dolby B,C S, and A for studio work. I never got into MQA as I am not a customer of streaming unless it is for hearing a new artist off Amazon Music to audition only. It was free with Prime so that is all I use it for. I also never liked having being tied to my computer for music listening. Of course streamer boxes have made that so much easier for many.

I think for most people MQA is a non issue, but for the music labels it was another way to require a decoder to possible hear the most. I don't know if more money being thrown at it will make it work.

It would be nice if the streaming services could start turning a profit soon. That is a bigger issue these days than the existence of MQA.

MFK's picture
Submitted by MFK on September 19, 2023 - 9:09am

Sigh. When MQA entered receivership I hoped that would be the end of it. In my opinion it is a solution for a problem that no longer exists. To my ears it degrades the sound. A few years ago here in Vancouver, the hi fi stores were really pushing it. I listened to a number of demos (same tune with and without MQA) and was never convinced. It's a proprietary format and in the end it's about $. Qobuz rules!

cognoscente's picture
Submitted by cognoscente on September 19, 2023 - 9:21am

Qobuz rules only if you buy the music and download it uncompressed in the highest quality (however, beware of incorrect remasters), Qobuz rules not if you stream music, see my previous contribution.

koblongata's picture
Submitted by koblongata on September 19, 2023 - 9:45am

Don't know, but PCM is a pretty shitty technology that's for sure

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on September 19, 2023 - 10:03am

I have found that even my own 2496 recordings are better than most R2R music I have heard in my 76 years on this planet. You may like the sound of tape, but to say it is better than high rez pcm is a real stretch.

I don't find 24/192 to be anymore beneficial than 2496 and I have strained to hear it in my younger years. I would think that anyone who owns a Halo May, Benchmark, or any thing in the A or B categories of DACs would think differently. I would think anyone's speakers or the room would be a weaker link than 24/96 used as the carrier of a well engineered recording.

miguelito's picture
Submitted by miguelito on September 19, 2023 - 11:42am

In my opinion...

MQA was NOT purchased to launch a new streaming service, or to get license payments from the rare leftover streams from TIDAL, or anything of the sort.

The reason is the patents held:

-- SLC6 which could possibly, eventually, become a hi-res Bluetooth standard (although it has already been rejected by the BT association, but with some repackaging maybe would work)

-- Streaming protocol from NAD amps to wireless powered PSB speakers

-- Some other patents in the 100+ patents MQA-Ltd held

Glotz's picture
Submitted by Glotz on September 19, 2023 - 12:03pm

And MQA largely solves that. MQA is not traditionally lossy, it simply changes the enormous package the data arrives in. A big package filled with nothing equals wasted space. Change the package and make the delivery package more efficient, not less data or lost data.

JA is once again right, and everyone else still wants to crap on MQA, largely because the haters are mis-informationists in every way. If everyone loves JA (me included), why isn't there more trust for what he says??

To fully understand MQA, read Robert Harley's book and the chapter on MQA. There are excellent articles here as well, and in TAS.

MQA assumed too early that Tidal users wanted to pay for their top tier of playback. It was fatal.

DH's picture
Submitted by DH on September 19, 2023 - 11:28pm

MQA files are larger than equivalent flac files in some instances.
Plus, you can encode a hi-res flac file as dithered 18/96 and it will be no bigger/smaller than an MQA file and be less lossy.

DH's picture
Submitted by DH on September 19, 2023 - 11:30pm

DH's picture
Submitted by DH on September 19, 2023 - 11:39pm

DH's picture
Submitted by DH on September 19, 2023 - 11:31pm

