Audio Advice Live in Raleigh This Weekend!
In just a few days, Audio Advice will be hosting its 2nd Audio Advice Live, a three-day home theater and hi-fi show showcasing equipment from almost a hundred brands. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the launch of a host of new products from brands including Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, and Monitor Audio.
Audio Advice Live has a focus on both two-channel audio and home theater. Visitors will also see and hear a large variety of affordable gear plus some of the best flagship products in audio and home theater. The Audio Advice install teams are even retrofitting demo rooms for super-immersive Dolby Atmos. There will be tons of deals on products and giveaways galore.
After a blockbuster first show in 2022, Audio Advice, which runs the audioadvice.com and maintains world-class showrooms in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, is excited to make the second year much bigger and more fun, with a live concert on Friday, August 4th, featuring Love Tribe, the ultimate high-energy, good-time party band, immediately following the keynote in the iconic Lincoln Theater. Entry to this special event is included with registration.
Audio Advice Live kicks off Friday, August 4, at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Raleigh and runs through Sunday, August 6. Show hours are 8am–6pm Friday and Saturday, 8am–4pm Sunday. A three-day pass is $39.99, and single-day passes are $24.99 for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Passes are available at AudioAdviceLive.com. You can also pay at the door. Children and students get in free.
Showgoers will have the opportunity to learn about and demo high-performance audio and video products, check out audio gear on display in a large exhibit hall, and attend expert panel discussions offering DIY tips, deep dives into the science behind room calibration, and more.
Many new products will be on display, some for the first time. Highlights:
Audio Experiences:
- Monitor Audio Hyphn Loudspeakers - US debut
- MartinLogan Neolith ESL Loudspeakers
- McIntosh ML1 Loudspeakers
- Sonus Faber's new Stradivari Gen2 Loudspeakers
- Jeep Wagoneer with McIntosh Sound System
- Maserati Grecale with Sonus Faber Sound System
- Coastal Source & Sonance outdoor speaker demos
- Debuts & launches from brands including Monitor Audio, Classe, Marantz, Bowers & Wilkins, Rega, and more!
Home Theater & Video Experiences:
This is just the tip of the iceberg; click here for a list of brands being demonstrated. The panel sessions promise to be both entertaining and educational and include:
- An opening-day kickoff & concert with welcoming remarks from Audio Advice CEO Scott Newnam (Friday 5:45 PM)
- The Future of Home Theater and Video with experts from JVC, Stewart, Kaleidescape, madVr, and Youthman (Saturday, 11 AM)
- Trends in High Performance Audio with panelists from Harman, Sonus Faber, KEF, and Qobuz (Saturday, 2 PM)
- The Vinyl Revival: Turntable Must-Haves & Getting The Most Out Of Your Vinyl Collection with vinyl experts from Rega, Pro-Ject, MoFi, and Michael Fremer (Sunday, 1 PM)
While the Sheraton is sold-out for Friday night, rooms are still available at the nearby Raleigh Marriott City Center. But don’t wait; Audio Advice expects those to sell out as well.
Click here for the complete Audio Advice Live schedule. For more information and to register, visit AudioAdviceLive.com.
