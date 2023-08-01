Audio Advice Live in Raleigh This Weekend!

In just a few days, Audio Advice will be hosting its 2nd Audio Advice Live, a three-day home theater and hi-fi show showcasing equipment from almost a hundred brands. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the launch of a host of new products from brands including Bowers & Wilkins, JBL, and Monitor Audio.

Audio Advice Live has a focus on both two-channel audio and home theater. Visitors will also see and hear a large variety of affordable gear plus some of the best flagship products in audio and home theater. The Audio Advice install teams are even retrofitting demo rooms for super-immersive Dolby Atmos. There will be tons of deals on products and giveaways galore.

After a blockbuster first show in 2022, Audio Advice, which runs the audioadvice.com and maintains world-class showrooms in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, is excited to make the second year much bigger and more fun, with a live concert on Friday, August 4th, featuring Love Tribe, the ultimate high-energy, good-time party band, immediately following the keynote in the iconic Lincoln Theater. Entry to this special event is included with registration.

Audio Advice Live kicks off Friday, August 4, at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Raleigh and runs through Sunday, August 6. Show hours are 8am–6pm Friday and Saturday, 8am–4pm Sunday. A three-day pass is $39.99, and single-day passes are $24.99 for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Passes are available at AudioAdviceLive.com. You can also pay at the door. Children and students get in free.

Showgoers will have the opportunity to learn about and demo high-performance audio and video products, check out audio gear on display in a large exhibit hall, and attend expert panel discussions offering DIY tips, deep dives into the science behind room calibration, and more.

Many new products will be on display, some for the first time. Highlights:

Audio Experiences:

Monitor Audio Hyphn Loudspeakers - US debut

MartinLogan Neolith ESL Loudspeakers

McIntosh ML1 Loudspeakers

Sonus Faber's new Stradivari Gen2 Loudspeakers

Jeep Wagoneer with McIntosh Sound System

Maserati Grecale with Sonus Faber Sound System

Coastal Source & Sonance outdoor speaker demos

Debuts & launches from brands including Monitor Audio, Classe, Marantz, Bowers & Wilkins, Rega, and more!

Home Theater & Video Experiences:

Monitor Audio & Sony partner for a massive reference home theater demo room featuring the Sony GTZ380 Laser Projector and Monitor Audio’s new line of Cinergy home theater speakers

Storm Audio, Barco, & Focal Kanta 9.6.4 Kanta Home Theater

Bowers & Wilkins 9.4.6 Custom Theater Series Home Theater

Denon & Definitive Technologies Dymension 9.4.6 Home Theater

Devialet Phantom Home Theater

Sony & KEF 7.4.4 Q-Series Home Theater

SVS 5.2.2 Prime Pinnacle Home Theater

JVC & Goldenear 7.2.4 Home Theater

Samsung & JBL Synthesis 9.4.4 Home Theater