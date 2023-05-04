|
Columns
- REVIEWS
Loudspeakers Digital Sources Accessories
- RECOMMENDED
- COLUMNS
- SHOWS
AXPONA Miscellaneous
- CanJam NYC 2023
- Florida Audio Expo 2023
- Capital AudioFest 2022
- Warsaw Audio Show 2022
- Toronto Audiofest 2022
- Audio Advice Live 2022
- Pacific Audiofest 2022
- NEWS
- FORUMS
- GALLERIES
- SUBSCRIBE
AV Therapy Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo Style
Stereophile Staff | May 4, 2023
On Friday, May 5, 6–9:30pm, AV Therapy of Nashua, New Hampshire, will host its annual spring event. This year, the company proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary with a Cinco De Mayo Party!
New products will be displayed in multiple demo spaces with featured guests from Luxman, Sonner, Focal/Naim, KEF, Linn, Nordost, and Paradigm/Anthem available throughout the evening to demonstrate products and answer questions from attendees. The event will be held at AV Therapy, 216 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua, New Hampshire. RSVP by phone at (603) 759-7183 or by email at info@avtherapy.net, or visit AV Therapy’s Facebook page.
- Log in or register to post comments
|Loudspeakers
|Analog Sources
|
Music
|Show Reports
|Show Reports Latest News
|
Shop
© 2023 Stereophile
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved