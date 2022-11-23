|
A Gryphon Event in Falls Church, Virginia
Stereophile Staff | Nov 23, 2022
On Friday, December 2, Command Performance AV in Falls Church, Virginia, will host a special listening event with Rune Skov, Sales Director of Gryphon Audio Designs.
Listening will be through three systems featuring Gryphon integrated amplifiers, preamplifiers, amplifiers, and speakers. Rune will explain the unique design philosophies and technologies that make their award-winning products so special. Refreshments will be served.
The event runs 5:30pm–8:30pm. Command Performance is located at 115 Park Avenue, Suite #2, in Falls Church. Command Performance can be contacted at (703) 532-7239 or with an e-mail to info@commandav.com.
