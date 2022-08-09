A Single-Dealer Hi-Fi/Home Theater Show at Raleigh's Audio Advice

In a little more than a week, Raleigh, North Carolina, consumer-electronics retailer Audio Advice will be hosting Audio Advice Live a three-day, single-dealer home theater and hi-fi show, showcasing equipment from more than 60 brands.

A first-of-its-kind event for the retailer, which runs the successful eCommerce site AudioAdvice.com in addition to maintaining world-class showrooms in Raleigh and Charlotte, Audio Advice Live kicks off Friday, August 19 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Raleigh and runs through Sunday August 21. Show hours are 8am–6pm on Friday and Saturday and 8am–4pm Sunday. Passes are available at live.audioadvice.com: A three-day pass is $35, and single-day passes are $15 for Friday, $20/day for Saturday or Sunday. You can also pay at the door. Children and students get in free.

Showgoers will have the opportunity to learn about and demo high-performance audio and video products in “experience rooms,” check out audio gear on display in a large exhibit hall, and attend panel discussions offering DIY tips, deep dives into the science behind room calibration, and more.

Many new products will be on display, some for the first time. Highlights:

Klipsch will demonstrate its $35,000 Jubilee speaker system, a tribute to its founder Paul Klipsch.

SVS will showcase its new Prime Pro Wireless series speakers (look for the forthcoming Stereophile review), its first in-wall subwoofer, an “easy to install:” 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos speaker setup.

review), its first in-wall subwoofer, an “easy to install:” 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos speaker setup. Marantz will demonstrate its new Model 40n streaming integrated amplifier; see Kal Rubinson's Stereophile review.

review. Sony, JVC, and Epson will demo their newest home-theater projectors and compare different projectors on the same screen, in a system with B&W 800 Diamond-series loudspeakers. JVC will present three new projectors, while Epson demonstrates its new LS12000 laser projector, a recent Sound & Vision Top Pick.

Arcam will demonstrate its 8K-capable surround receivers with Dirac Live EQ/room optimization in a system with JBL HDI-series speakers.

Devialet will showcase its new, Atmos-enabled Dione soundbar (watch for the Sound & Vision review) and its Phantom I and Phantom II speaker systems.

Paradigm will demo speakers from its Founder series in a two-channel setting with Anthem electronics

Bowers & Wilkins, will display its iconic Nautilus speaker in a new "Formula 1" color and demonstrate its vaunted 800 Diamond series speakers in home theater and two-channel settings.

KEF will demonstrate its $35,000/pair Blade One Meta speakers in home theater and two-channel settings.

MartinLogan will demonstrate its $100,000 Neolith hybrid electrostatic speaker system and its Statement 40XW in-wall speakers.

MoFi Distribution will present a two-channel system valued at almost half a million dollars. The system will feature Piega Master Line Source Loudspeakers and Balanced Audio Technology (BAT)’s REX3 preamp and REX 500 mono amplifiers.

Monitor Audio will demonstrating its Silver 300 7G speaker system; you can read our review of the big-brother Silver 700 7G here or wait for the forthcoming review in S&V.

Sony will demonstrate its $80k VPL-GTZ380 laser projector in a reference theater system featuring RBH reference speakers and Trinnov electronics.

Attendees will have the opportunity to audition top-of-the-line headphones from Audeze, Focal, Mark Levinson, and Sony; Sony will also demonstrate its latest Sony Walkman portable players.

Sonos will demonstrate its soundbars and speakers in a 5.1 home theater setup.

Other brands attending Audio Advice Live include Bluesound, Definitive Technology, Denon, GoldenEar, McIntosh, Polk Audio, Pro-Ject, PSB Speakers, Revel, Rotel, Sonus faber, Stewart Filmscreen, and Sonos. Click here for a list of products being demonstrated.

As noted above, the event will host a series of sessions and panel discussions including:

An opening-day Keynote with welcoming remarks from Audio Advice CEO Scott Newnam (Friday 5:15–6pm)

The Vinyl Revival: Turntable Must-Haves & Getting the Most Out of Your Vinyl Collection (Saturday, 10–11am)

Getting the Best Sound Out of Your Room (Saturday, noon–1pm)

Hear Here! Top Features to Look for In Your Next Speaker Purchase or Upgrade (Saturday, 2–3pm)

What to Look for in Your Next Projector (Saturday 4–5pm)

Closing Keynote + The State of Streaming Audio (Sunday, noon–1pm)

Click here for the complete Audio Advice Live schedule. For more information and to register, visit live.audioadvice.com.