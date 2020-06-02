Gramophone Dreams #39: JSikora Initial turntable & Grado Aeon3 phono cartridge

|Columns
Herb, this is opening paragraph of yours is one of the greatest things that I have read in recent memory. You have such a beautiful way with words! Please keep doing what you do, you are fantastic!
"My most cherished intangibles—love, beauty, glimpses of higher realms—enter my awareness only after I prepare my psyche to receive them. Extended bathing, lighting candles, making tea, and preparing food are ritual work forms that prepare my senses to accept both pleasure and illumination. In like manner, collecting LPs and storing them properly, setting up turntables, aligning cartridges, and cleaning styli are ritual actions that prepare me for the high moments of focused musical pleasure only a black disc can provide."