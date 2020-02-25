It would be interesting to see a comparison review of the sound quality of Chord M Scaler with the dCS Vivaldi Upsampler, when the digital data is upsampled :-) .......
Chord Electronics Hugo M Scaler upsampling digital processor
I subsequently wrote that I was convinced that the sonic improvement I heard with the dCS 972 was due to its using a different oversampling digital reconstruction filter with a different number of taps and, as a consequence, different passband ripple and stopband rejection (footnote 2). Twenty years after those words appeared in print, the Chord Electronics $4795 Hugo M Scaler arrived in my listening room, and I found myself returning to the subject of digital filters and upsampling—or upscaling, as the British company calls it.
Description
The Hugo M Scaler is a small, almost square component powered from a supplied 15V wall wart and controlled with either a small remote or the front-panel buttons. It features five digital inputs: a galvanically isolated Type-B USB, two coaxial S/PDIF on BNC, and two TosLink optical. (DSD data is converted to PCM with a 6dB reduction in level.) The M Scaler doesn't have analog outputs, but it has three digital outputs: one coaxial BNC S/PDIF, one optical, and a pair of galvanically isolated BNC jacks that enable upsampling to 705.6kHz or 768kHz—but only when used with compatible Chord Electronics DACs. The M Scaler will work with D/A processors from other manufacturers, but only, of course, up to the maximum frequency the DAC can accept. (My PS Audio DirectStream DAC indicated it was receiving data sampled at 384kHz when I set the M Scaler to output that rate via an S/PDIF connection, but the DirectStream is limited to 192kHs and there was no sound.)
The front panel offers six of Chord's traditional glass-sphere buttons, which illuminate in different colors according to what the M Scaler has been asked to do. Only four of these are currently functional; the rightmost pair, marked "DX," are intended for a future product design. From left to right, these indicate: whether video mode or automatic input detection is selected; which input is in use; the output sample rate; and the input sample rate.
The M Scaler offers a video mode, as the upsampling introduces a latency up to 600ms, too long for synchronizing audio with video. In video mode, the M Scaler uses an interpolation filter with lower latency. For audio use, a pass-through option, with the output sample rate the same as the input rate, is provided to allow comparison to upsampled output. However, as the upsampling can introduce digital "overs"—interpolated sample values exceeding 0dBFS—both the passthrough and upsampled signals are reduced in gain by about 2.8dB, which complicates such direct comparisons.
The core of the M Scaler is a Xilinx XC7A200T FPGA (field-programmable gate array) on which runs the code for the Watts Transient Alignment reconstruction filter—named for design consultant Rob Watts—first seen in Chord's Blu Mk.II upscaling CD transport. The FPGA has 740 DSP cores; Watts's filter uses 528 of them running in parallel at 16Fs and a bit depth of 56 to achieve a filter length of an extraordinary 1,015,808 taps. For comparison, the WTA filter in Chord's DAVE D/A processor, which I reviewed in June 2017, used 164,000 taps implemented in 166 DSP cores.
In preparing the DAVE review, I asked Watts what is the advantage of using ever-longer digital filters. "If you have a conventional filter with 100 taps, you will recover some of the transient information," he explained. "A 100-tap filter gives you sufficiently good frequency-domain performance, but not in the time domain. . . . Every time you increase the number of taps, you improve the perception of pitch, timbre gets better—bright instruments sound brighter, dark instruments sound darker—the starting and stopping of notes becomes easier to hear, the localization of sounds get better. There is less listening fatigue—the brain has to do less processing of the information presented to it to understand what's going on."
Digital filters and upsampling
In the promotional literature for the M Scaler, Chord writes, "The Hugo M Scaler . . . takes the digital file and repairs it, adding back the information lost between the samples, then it sends the repaired file to the DAC. . . . With 705,600 samples per second, a huge amount of important information that was lost when creating the 44.1 digital file is now recovered. The more samples, the closer you get to the original analog signal. . . . The Hugo M Scaler in essence places 15 additional new musical samples in between each original musical sample, resulting in an astounding improvement in the recreation of the original music signal."
My eyebrows raised, I kept reading. Referring to the figure reprinted here, the text states that "The Hugo M Scaler takes a rough stairstep CD quality waveform and transforms it into a smooth analog-like waveform. That quantum leap in sampling brings a breathtaking leap in detail, accuracy and realism to your music."
Hmm. The measurements I performed to accompany our reviews of the dCS 972 and Purcell definitively showed that upsampling doesn't add information above the Nyquist frequency—22.05kHz with CD data—of the lower sample rate. So what is the M Scaler doing?
In one of the first articles I wrote for Stereophile, "Zen & The Art of D/A Conversion," which was published in September 1986, I discussed how the recovered analog signal is not directly described by the levels of the digital samples. Instead, the interaction between those samples and the impulse response of a digital low-pass reconstruction filter recreates the analog waveform—not just at the sampling intervals but between them (footnote 3). By processing the incoming data with a low-pass filter featuring an extremely long impulse response, the M Scaler makes it possible for the accompanying DAC to more accurately reconstruct the analog signal. In effect, it replaces the DAC's digital filter with its own, as the DAC's filter is now operating at the higher sample rate, and its cutoff is one or more octaves above the original data's Nyquist frequency.
Listening with the Chord Electronics DAVE
I performed most of my auditioning of the M Scaler with a sample of Chord's DAVE D/A processor, sourcing audio data from my Roon Nucleus+ server via USB and sending the upsampled data to the DAVE with a dual-BNC connection. I also used the M Scaler with my PS Audio DirectStream and Mark Levinson No.30.6 DACs, using a single S/PDIF connection. I tried using the M Scaler with my NAD M10 integrated amplifier, sending the latter data upsampled to 96kHz or 192kHz via an optical S/PDIF link. However, while the NAD would play music for a few seconds, it stuttered and then stopped. I was using the M10's Dirac room correction and wondered if that was the problem, so switched off the Dirac filter, but there was no improvement.
Footnote 1: Jonathan Scull reviewed the dCS 972 in February 1999. dCS subsequently introduced a functionally identical but cosmetically improved consumer version, the Purcell.
Footnote 2: In a letter responding to this essay, Bob Katz conjectured that because the inevitable quantization distortion is spread over a wider frequency range with upsampled data, the audibility of this distortion is significantly reduced.
Footnote 3: For a detailed explanation of how a digital filter operates, see an article I wrote in September 2018.
Although a comparison of the M Scaler with a dCS Vivaldi Upsampler may be of interest it would not be a fair one if the comparative price of each was part of the issue as your request indicates. The Vivaldi Upsampler may be more expensive but it is not only a sample rate converter ( which offers DSD rates as well as up to DXD conversion in the PCM domain), it is also a network streamer providing local file streaming, access to Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer and Spotify plus a huge range of internet radio options. It also has an excellent control app which, as well as offering navigation of the above, also provides remote control of the full Vivaldi stack.
Those features all add to the cost of the product and make the dCS and Chord products not truly comparable on a like for like basis.
I know ..... I was wondering about the sound quality comparison between the M Scaler and the Vivaldi Upsampler, when the digital data is upsampled ........ I know Vivaldi components are the flagship digital products from dCS :-) ........
I deleted the words 'more expensive' from my original comment :-) .......
If that were 2K, I'd impulse buy it.
Looks like it would be a great toy!
... the $4795 Chord Hugo M Scaler compare with the 'Advanced AL32 Processing Plus' - which includes upsampling and interpolation - incorporated into certain CD players from Denon, such as the $499 DCD-800NE and the $1199 DCD-1600NE?
http://mobile.denon.com/pages/GlossaryDetail.aspx?GId=13
https://usa.denon.com/us/product/hifi/cdplayers/dcd800ne
https://usa.denon.com/us/product/hifi/cdplayers/dcd1600ne
The beauty with modern digital audio and computer audio is that much can be done as a hobbyist without much expense.
Remember that digital filtering can be done in software including through your own Raspberry Pi 3/4 streamer; there's enough processing power to get the job done upsampling to 384kHz or even 768kHz depending on the capabilities of your DAC.
If you have PiCorePlayer, here's a post from back in 2017 where you can play with this stuff for way less than the asking price - settings for Chord-like, Meridian-like, MQA-like, even NOS-like:
http://archimago.blogspot.com/2017/12/howto-musings-playing-with-digital_23.html
If you want to integrate a few concepts like reducing pre-ringing but still achieve excellent filtering, have a listen to my intermediate phase "Goldilocks" settings:
http://archimago.blogspot.com/2018/01/musings-more-fun-with-digital-filters.html
Have fun.
It is interesting to see the impulse response of the NOS filter of HoloAudio R2R DAC and, the impulse response of the recently reviewed Metronome DAC's slow and super-slow roll-off filters, with CD resolution ....... Compare the impulse response measurements of HoloAudio, Fig.1 and Metronome DAC's impulse response measurements, Fig.2 and Fig.3 ......... Both those DAC's impulse response measurements show no ringing with CD resolution :-) ........
I'm riffing here, but wasn't this type of spline-based upsampling available 2 decades ago for about the same price? What was that company's name?
Also, it seems that upsampling is now somewhat ubiquitous so I'm not busting on this unit for not doing a good job, but, rather, wondering why it has to cost so much today. I think Chord makes great stuff, but this seems destined to go the way of the Digital Lense de-jitter processor.
Also, why isn't there a piece of software you can run on your entire music library to upsample them to a new library of 24/96, losslessly compressed files? That would be handy. I'd buy that.
Or an audio plug-in rather than a big hunk of metal that costs about $5K?
Questions, questions, questions permeating the minds of old audiophiles today!
Perhaps Mr. Atkinson should consider a review of the remarkable HQPlayer software, which offers very sophisticated on the fly oversampling in a much more affordable software package. It is especially good at oversampling to high rate DSD, and there are a wealth of filter and modulator choices to choose from. Best to have a very powerful computer to run it on though!
Chord's strongest feature is that the device isn't made in China! ( it isn't, is it? )
But,
Schiit folks are now offering a USB advancement to their DAC Range, pricing their Top DAC around $2,500. ( which is way less than a proper Phono Cartridge, for gods sake )
It's exciting to realize that our lovely digital playback will just keep getting better in every way, while I seem to continue to be satisfied with good ole Redbook. Hmmmmmmm
Tony in S.Carolina
This is a question for John principally, as the author of this piece, but perhaps Archie can also pipe-in if he's willing given his wealth of experience. As an academic researcher I've become used to (indeed must) skimming manuscripts to get the main point and see if it's germane to my inquiries and merits detailed consumption. Lightly reading this out of interest (I'm a vinyl guy), one thing jumped out at me. Are you saying 1) that the brick-like process of 16/44.1 digitisation, long derided for being a poor approximation of the original musical waveform, is not really the limiting step that we all thought but it's how you put those bricks back together that's of most importance (quote: "...the recovered analog signal is not directly described by the levels of the digital samples. Instead, the interaction between those samples and the impulse response of a digital low-pass reconstruction filter recreates the analog waveform—not just at the sampling intervals but between them")? Or, are you saying 2) that, in effect, the subjective noises made by this thing are so pleasing that one can look past its (apparent, if '1' is incorrect) something-from-nothing operation (quote: "...[improve] the recreation of the original music signal," as Chord claims, the M Scaler definitely did, with all three D/A processors I tried").
I have big trouble with both of these premises (although they are mine, based on skimming your text) as both '1' and '2' imply rejection of the GIGO truism, that fillet-Mignon CAN be conjured from McDonald's (to reverse-quote another maxim from another Stereophile review), and that something CAN be had from nothing (if not For nothing, given the price). Have I missed the point, John and Archie, or is this what digital naturally devolves to -- ever-increasing levels of deception / sleight-of-hand? Better 'suspension of disbelief', if you prefer.
The first time I heard a CD after having vinyl through my formative years (that I foolishly gave away before going to Uni) I realised that one sounded like real musicians playing in my room and one was a poor, cardboardy pastiche of the real thing. My vinyl system of 40 yrs ago (STD/Hadcock/CA252/AR18s) was one that made the best of the medium and would show the door to many analogue systems today, but in the implied ever-closer representation of the 'original musical signal' I can't help but see this digital 'mathmatistry' (sensu Box, 1976) as anything but a wool-pulling con. I've been fooled once, but I won't be fooled again (as both the saying and song go).
I was happy to read JA's history of the subject, subjective impressions of the Chord, and measurements.
I loved the quote from David Rich. I think we are there.
I am enthusiastic about reading JA's impressions on room correction at some point. It is something I have been hoping for (esp. when I read his in-room speaker measurements).
This all aligns with my current pursuits: 1- electronics that I think are neutral (I used to be much more subjective in this regard), 2- Digital filtering- I upsample using iZotope (preferring it over SOX) in Audirvana, using a minimum-phase filter replicating as close-as-possible Ayre's "Listen" filter and love it, and 3- in room frequency response.
The AES reference from Jim Austin yesterday was timely!
I second Barrow's mention of HQPlayer. I haven't tried it as I am not entirely convinced re. DSD and don't want to worry about processor speeds, configuration, etc. Certainly some impressive filter-response graphs, though.
Thanks again,
Bill
It would be interesting to see Benchmark make a DAC with different filters :-) ........
I suspect that is EXCEEDINGLY unlikely :)
Like the saying goes, 'never say never' :-) .........