AMG Giro MK II turntable

Columns
The industrial design provides an interesting aesthetic, but it also does not allow some useful functionality as it only provides mounting space for one tonearm. Some other turntables include mounting spaces for several tonearms, providing useful flexibility to expand and improve the system playback capabities.
Many worthwhile recordings are mono rather than stereo, and utilizing a stereo cartridge rather than a mono cartridge for playback is a suboptimal compromise, because the summation circuitry associated with the mono position of a mono/stereo switch on the control preamplifier provides a different signal than the more appropriate signal that would be provided by utilizing a proper mono cartridge.
Similarly, the older 78rpm records were cut with different angles in the groove than those used in 33rpm and 45rpm records, and a suitable stylus for playback is also different. And the filters utilized for mastering and for playback of older records were different from the later RIAA filter standards, so different electronic filters need to applied on playback (my Dad had a mono setup he acquired/assembled in the mid/late 1950s which included a Bogen preamplifier which had a rotary switch on the front to select among a variety of playback filters). Some cartridges facilitated easy changing of the stylus, but that could require further tweaking of alignment setup.
Rather than wasting resources setting up two or more turntables, one for each cartridge and tonearm, it would be better to concentrate resources on one better turntable with two or more tonearms, wired to suitable phono preamplifier(s). That would allow one for RIAA compliant stereo recordings, one for RIAA compliant mono recordings, and one for the older non-RIAA compliant mono 78s.
With this turntable, which is not an inexpensive piece of kit, you are stuck with using only one tonearm and cartridge (or suffer through major effort in changing the setup for playing different recordings). Form should follow and complement function, meaning that design form should not constrain and compromise useful design function.