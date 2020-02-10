Volti Audio Special Edition Rival Loudspeaker, BorderPatrol P20 EXD Power Amplifier and DAC SE-i, Innuos Zenith Music Server and Phoenix USB Reclocker, Triode Wire Labs Cables
Regrettably I didn't have much time for listening but at an aural glance I recall hearing the horn-associated traits I appreciate, such as nimble immediacy, effortless smoothness, and fast transient attacks.
The digital front end consisted of an Innuos Zenith music server ($4249 to $5649, depending on amount on onboard storage; 1TB up to 4TB available) and Phoenix USB reclocker ($3149) ahead of a BorderPatrol DAC SEi version (with SPDIF and USB connections) that plays digital files up to 24/96kHz and features a tube/solid-state hybrid power supply with choke input filter. Prices range from $995 to $1850, depending on options for connectivity, SE version power supply, and internal components upgrades. System cabling was provided by Triode Wire Labs.
The highly efficient Volti speakers were driven by a 20Wpc BorderPatrol P20 EXD power amplifier (from $17,750, depending on 300B tube options), with a push-pull design that has interstage phase-splitter/driver transformers and uses no negative feedback. Living Voice 300B tubes are available for an upcharge, as is a volume control option for $500. The amp's sweet SET output and copper and hardwood chassis make it a good match for the Volti Rival SE in every way.
