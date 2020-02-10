Fyne Audio F702 Speakers, Pass Labs INT-60 Integrated Amplifier and XP-17 Phono Stage, Aurender W20SE Music Server, Aqua LaScala MkII DAC, VPI HW-40 40th Anniversary Turntable

Suncoast Audio presented Fyne Audio F702 speakers ($8995/pair) in their US debut. Handmade in Scotland, the two-and-a-half-way floorstander features a concentric point-source tweeter/midrange array with a titanium center that seemed almost hornlike in its appearance and delivery.

The Suncoast folks noted that the speakers were still breaking in when I came by on Friday but the sound was still quite pleasing-some articulate upright bass, for instance, which might have been benefiting from the "secret" downward-firing port on the bottom side of the cabinet.

The F702 speakers, spec'd at 92dB efficiency, were powered by the 60Wpc (into 8 ohms) Pass Labs INT-60 class-AB integrated amplifier ($9000), which is high-biased and operates in class-A up to 30Wpc.

Sources included the Aurender W20SE music server/streamer ($22,000) and Aqua LaScala MkII Optologic DAC ($7700) for digital, and for analog, a VPI Industries HW-40 40th Anniversary direct-drive turntable with an Ultra Eminent Ex moving-coil cartridge from My Sonic Lab ($6995) and a Pass Labs XP-17 phono stage ($4300). Cabling was from the Shunyata Research Sigma series, and the system was supported by Critical Mass Systems Sotto Voce equipment racks and CenterStage footers.

During a brief LP listen to the first movement of Bryce Dessner's Concerto for Two Pianos, composed for and played by the Labèque sisters, I noticed plenty of crisp detail, and quiet backgrounds provided a nice backdrop from which the recording's dynamic swings emerged.