That Endow Audio T35 speaker certainly deserves a review by Stereophile :-) .......
Endow Audio T35 Speaker, Hegel H590 Integrated Amplifier, VAC Sigma 170i Integrated Amplifier
The speaker was demonstrated in a system with two integrated amplifiers, one tube-based and the other solid-state-the VAC Sigma 170i and the Hegel Music Systems H590, respectively. You can bi-wire and/or bi-amp the speaker, and the Point Array can be powered either by the same amplification as the woofer or by a different amp. The amount of power needed depends to some extent on room size.
I was pressed for time that Sunday afternoon but the little bit of playback I heard seemed impressive in its coherence and dispersion-and I was standing very much off-axis, right beside the speaker (in the same plane) and a few feet away from it. I guess that's the primary point source idea!
- Log in or register to post comments
It would be interesting to compare the Endow Audio speakers with Polk Audio Legend SDA-PRO L-800 speakers ($6,000/pair) :-) .........
...to compare a free digital Stereophile's comments section over-run by endless demands for content on stuff the commenter has zero interest in ever using with another where readers have the decorum and good form to simply thank the editors for providing what they have.
I feel like Oliver Twist ....... "Please Sir, I want some more" :-) ........
I'd be afraid that speakers going to bore through my walls.
Cheers George