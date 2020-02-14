Endow Audio T35 Speaker, Hegel H590 Integrated Amplifier, VAC Sigma 170i Integrated Amplifier

Offering a "sneak preview" before the official debut at AXPONA 2020, Endow Audio introduced the latest iteration of its speaker, the piano-black T35 ($19,900), a two-way with a patent-pending Point Array and a 12-inch woofer. It may be rather otherworldly in appearance (grilles are included) but rather unique in its approach. Basically, it consists of an array of nine full-range 3" drivers configured with a single 8" loading driver to create a point source. The woofer takes over frequencies at 100Hz (and below) via an inboard passive crossover. The T35 also contains patent-pending Passive Signal Processor (PSP) technology.

The speaker was demonstrated in a system with two integrated amplifiers, one tube-based and the other solid-state-the VAC Sigma 170i and the Hegel Music Systems H590, respectively. You can bi-wire and/or bi-amp the speaker, and the Point Array can be powered either by the same amplification as the woofer or by a different amp. The amount of power needed depends to some extent on room size.

I was pressed for time that Sunday afternoon but the little bit of playback I heard seemed impressive in its coherence and dispersion-and I was standing very much off-axis, right beside the speaker (in the same plane) and a few feet away from it. I guess that's the primary point source idea!