Innuos Statement Music Server/Ripper with Next Gen LPSU Upgrade

There was one and only one raison d'être for this room: showcasing the Innuos Statement Music Server/Ripper with Next Gen LPSU and 1TB internal SSD ($21,700). If it wasn't an unqualified success—two other pieces of equipment, borrowed for the show, were not broken in and produced flat and uninvolving sound on Day 1—it mattered not to moi, because the same Statement sounded fantastic during a 7-hour post-show visit to my Port Townsend music room by Innuos software designer Nuno Vitorino.

In-house for a follow-up to my April 2020 review, the Innuos Statement Music Server/Ripper with Next Gen LPSU and 1TB internal SSD is producing sound that continues to blow me away. It's a music server that you definitely must audition. Because the review is forthcoming many months from now, all I can say until press time is that if you walked out of Innuos room 2211 wondering what all the fuss was about, you didn't get a chance to hear what Innuos, Chord, Gryphon, KEF, and Transparent were capable of producing.